Two is a crowd as UCF QB decision nears: Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee?

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
UCF quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee, left, and Mikey Keene are in a heated battle to win the starting job for the 2022 season, and they're willing to support each other regardless of coach Gus Malzahn's decision. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee were late to UCF football media day Thursday.

The quarterbacks, who are vying for the starting job, were arriving from a summer finance course.

“We were studying together last night,” Keene said.

As Keene and Plumlee prepare for an upcoming test, they’re battling each other daily on the football field during UCF’s month-long training camp.

“It’s a great relationship that we have with each other,” Keene said. “Quarterback competitions are always necessary. There’s always going to be competition regardless of the position. There’s a competition going on in every position room on our team, which is how it should be.

“Irons sharpen irons and that works within our group as well,” he added. “The best guy is going to play and whoever gives this team the best chance to win is going to be the guy.”

That decision could come sooner than later according to UCF coach Gus Malzahn, who’s hoping to name a starting quarterback following two scrimmages.

“Knowing who that starting quarterback is, it’s really important,” he said. “We’ve got two guys who are in a great competition and both are off to a good start. Both of them desperately want the job.”

The quarterbacks each offer their own strengths and weaknesses.

For Keene, it’s his ability to make decisions and throw accurate passes. He already knows the offense having started nine games last season.

“[It helps] just having that familiarity with the team, being here for a year, and doing everything I can do to be a leader on this team,” Keene said. “And doing everything to contribute to help this team win. That’s my main goal, to win.”

For Plumlee, it’s his speed and ability to extend plays with his feet. The Ole Miss transfer believes he’s a great fit for Malzahn’s up-tempo offense.

“Coach Malzahn is the type of offensive mind that can use a good skillset. My skillset is pretty unique with my running ability,” he said. “He’s had success in the past [at Auburn] with Nick Marshall and guys that have similar abilities to me.

“Knowing that he can scheme up plays that fit me is pretty comfortable.”

Although Plumlee might offer more on the ground, he lacks recent quarterback experience.

After starting eight games for the Rebels in 2019 and setting the freshman rushing record with 1,023 yards as well as total touchdowns with 16 that year, he switched to wide receiver for the past two seasons.

“Being separated from it for a year, you realize how much you love it,” Plumlee said. “Since I’ve been growing up, I’ve loved playing quarterback.

“When you get out there, it’s moving quickly on you just because you haven’t done it in a year. The more you do it, the more it slows down.”

To make up for that, Plumlee worked out with his teammates as much as possible over the summer.

For the first time, college football teams were able to conduct two hours of noncontact practice.

This allowed players to use a football during practice, but no other equipment, for two of the permissible eight hours per week of summer athletic activity that previously included weight training, conditioning and up to two hours of review of practice and game film.

“It was a really big deal,” Plumlee said. “Anytime that you can get out there with the receivers and get on the same page is a big deal with the coaches and without the coaches. When everyone’s on the same page, it makes a world of a difference.”

Of course, there’s more to becoming the starting quarterback than just executing on offense. There’s a leadership expectation as well.

“I try to let my play and my actions speak for themselves,” Keene said. “I try to make sure I’m always the last one in the building and make sure that the guys see me around the building as much as possible. ... Just try to show them rather than tell them.”

Malzahn didn’t answer whether or not there’s a chance he could use both quarterbacks this season. Last year, he regularly swapped out Keene for Joey Gatewood.

At times Gatewood’s size and athleticism helped him make a difference, but often the switch threw a wrench in the flow of the offense.

“I’m not ready to say that,” Malzahn said on the possibility of using Keene and Plumlee. “I’m taking it one step at a time. We’d like to name a starter. We’ll cross that bridge once that happens.”

When that decision is made, one will win and the other won’t.

Keene believes this process is healthy for the team.

“The competition will drive everyone to be the best versions of themselves,” he said. “Regardless of the situation, competition is always a force of nature that’s going to be impactful in the right direction.”

Added Plumlee: “It makes you want to work harder, stay up late and study more, wake up earlier and go harder at it.”

Both understand that they’ll still be teammates and sometimes classmates, too.

“It’s like playing your friend in a video game,” Plumlee said. “When you lose, you’re pissed. But when you win, you’re happy. At the end of the day, he’s still your guy.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

