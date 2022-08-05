Stretch Lab opens location in College Station

Read on www.kbtx.com
KBTX.com
Dozens of high flyers descend into Hearne for Lonestar Paragliding Championship
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The conditions in Hearne were perfect Sunday for flying, but not just any type of flying. High flyers from across the country as far as the Carolinas and New Mexico descended on the Hearne Municipal Airport for the annual Lonestar Paragliding Championship. The week-long competition tests pilots’...
KBTX.com
Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd. All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations are in order for Grimes County Sheriff, Don Sowell. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas awarded Sowell the Tom Tellepsen Award - one of the highest tributes the association presents. The Tellepsen foundation awards the prize in recognition of contributions to the advancement of law enforcement and criminal justice. The award also comes with a $2,500 check - which will put a smile on anyone’s face.
KBTX.com
College Station High School Band & Guard hosts March-A-Thon Fundraiser
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station High School Band & Color guard hosted their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser for this upcoming school year. Community members arrived Saturday morning at the Tower Point HEB to watch the College Station High School Band & Color guard preform. Mackenzie Martin, College Station High...
KBTX.com
Community gathers for ‘Family Fish’ event to support College Station Police Department
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday morning, community members gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for ‘Family Fish’ 2022. The College Station Police Department partnered with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to create an event that offered long-lasting memories with family. Families...
KBTX.com
Back to School: North Zulch ISD Superintendent talks new building, school safety
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This will be a busy week for the staff at North Zulch ISD. New teachers report to campus Tuesday and all other teachers return Wednesday. Superintendent Alan Andrus was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new school year, which begins Aug. 18.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
KBTX.com
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
KBTX.com
Bryan volleyball prepares for 2022 season that begins Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking Volleyball team is gearing up for the 2022 season as welll as getting aquainted with new coach in Kayli Kane. While Kane is new to Bryan ISD, she is not to the Brazos Valley. Kayli coached for two seasons at College Station High School before moving to Montgomery last four years.
KBTX.com
9pm update: Madison County fire nearly contained
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 p.m. update: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire burning near North Zulch is 90% contained and is 136 acres in size. Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire near North Zulch in Madison County and they’re asking motorists to stay out of the area.
KBTX.com
Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon receives huge support from the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second annual Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon was held on Saturday at Grand Station Entertainment and raised over $20,000 for the Fun for All Playground. The event included opening bowling, a “Fun for All” tournament and a silent auction. Around 30 teams signed up to participate in the event, 11 of which consisted of individuals with special needs.
KBTX.com
To bring or not to bring: Educators break down what to bring to school and what to leave home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the new school year is just days away, which means stores are packed with parents starting or finishing school shopping for their kids. Educators Fabi Payton and Andrea Alvarado broke down essentials parents should add to their children’s bookbags and those that can be bought later in the year or should be saved for home.
KBTX.com
Sticker shock sets in as higher electric bills start to hit mailboxes, providers offer conservation tips
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic record-setting heat across the Brazos Valley is sending utility bills through the roof. With temperatures consistently in the triple-digits Texans are doing all they can to stay cool and keep electricity costs down. Experts with both the cities of Bryan and College Station say there...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday, and Texas A&M comes in at #7 in the preseason Top 25. Six teams from the Southeastern Conference were ranked with Alabama #1, Georgia #3, Texas A&M #7, Kentucky #21, Arkansas #23, and Ole Miss #24. Ohio State comes in at #2 with Clemson at #4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top 5. Soon to be SEC members Oklahoma and Texas come in ranked #9 and #18 respectively.
Firefighters still battling 300-acre wildfire in Washington County
As of 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters are still battling a 300-acre wildfire in the Washington County community of Burton, with approximately 20 percent of the blaze contained.
wtaw.com
More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan
Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
KBTX.com
Acquah Earns Long Jump Bronze at Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom – Texas A&M track & field All-American Deborah Acquah placed third in the women’s long jump Sunday afternoon at Alexander Stadium. Acquah, representing Ghana, opened the final with a first attempt at 22-9.25/6.94m. The personal best mark proved to be good enough for a bronze medal finish. Acquah failed to register a mark in her next two attempts, before landing at 22-3.5/6.79m, 21-2/6.45m and 21-11/6.68m on the last three attempts.
KBTX.com
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
