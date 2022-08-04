Families, survivors remember lives lost on 3-year anniversary of Dayton mass shooting

Read on dayton247now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Related
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
‘It’s just unbelievable;’ Community remembers 4 victims of Butler Twp. shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Now that the suspect of a shooting in Butler Township is in custody, the community can focus its attention on remembering the four victims. It has been a tough few days for the Butler Township community. Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue just...
UPDATE: At least 2 shooters in Cincinnati mass shooting, 9 injured
CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
Manhunt for suspect in deaths of 4 people in Ohio ends with arrest in Kansas
A manhunt for a suspect accused of killing four people in two Ohio homes Friday ended with his arrest Saturday evening in Kansas, officials said. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Lawrence and will be extradited to Ohio, Butler Township police said. No additional details about his capture were provided Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
Oregon District Shooting: Bouncer still at it ‘because if I don’t come here and work, he beats me’
DAYTON — Jeremy Ganger, working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers in the Oregon District the night of the mass shooting in 2019 that left nine people dead, continues to “man” his weekend post at the business three years later. “It’s really hard for me to come...
The victims in the Oregon District Shooting
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting on August 4th, 2019, in Dayton’s Oregon District. Here are brief looks at each of them. Over the next week, watch News Center 7 for extended coverage as the Miami Valley remembers the victims and the heroes, and for reports on what has changed in the past year.
Crews battle Dayton commercial building fire
Regional Dispatch reported that heavy fire could be seen from the roof of a one-story commercial building on Needmore Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton247now.com
Donate blood in Dayton for a chance to win a year's supply of gas
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Red Cross wants to thank those who donate blood by giving them a chance to win free gas for a year. All who come to donate between August 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Vandalia-Butler High School students gather to remember 15 year old victim of shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Vandalia-Butler High School students brought people together Saturday afternoon to remember a 15 year who died Friday. Hundreds of students, parents, faculty and staff — not only from Vandalia-Butler but surrounding schools as well — gathered to comfort one another. Saturday afternoon, police named...
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
School supplies giveaway happening in Dayton
With God's Grace is hosting its Annual Back to School Giveaway this Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian strike occurs in Dayton overnight
The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
dayton247now.com
New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Man wanted for murder arrested by task force in Dayton
DAYTON — A man wanted out of Wisconsin for murder was arrested in Dayton Thursday. Aquille Lowe, 28, was wanted by Madison City Police Department in Wisconsin for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon. Lowe was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man indicted for fatal Dayton machete attack; victim ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted for the murder of a man hit with a machete and run over at a Dayton park. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Daniel Anderson, 23, was indicted for the death of 59-year-old Daniel Thomas from New Lebanon on July 28 at Triangle Park. He was […]
Lima News
Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows
SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
Funeral services set for two victims in Butler Township Shooting
VANDALIA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two of the victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, in Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United...
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
Comments / 0