Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
WKRN
Drag racing in Nashville
Neighbors in Wedgewood-Houston report hundreds of people out in West Nashville drag racing.
WKRN
Tomato Art Fest returns to East Nashville
An annual tradition returns to East Nashville this weekend.
WKRN
Metro students head back to school
It's back to school today for students at Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Nashville Mayor says a lot of concerns weren't addressed in RNC bid
Following the decision Friday for the 2024 Republican National Convention to take place in Milwaukee over Nashville, Mayor John Cooper said there were a lot of concerns that weren't addressed.
WKRN
Mayor Cooper agrees with Metro Council on RNC no vote
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he agrees with Metro Council's decision to turn down an opportunity to hose the Republican National Convention. Some members said they expect some sort of action from lawmakers when the legislature convenes in January.
WKRN
Operation Zero Tolerance
Cheatham County authorities are working to get contraband off the streets with a new operation.
New Sumner County courthouse fire under investigation
After fire crews from several agencies worked to put out a fire at the construction site of the new Sumner County Courthouse, officials are releasing new information.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
smokeybarn.com
Festival To Reenact Bank Robbery Of Frank & Jesse James In Springfield August 27th
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Robertson County Museum & Historical Society will be hosting The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 on the Courthouse Square in Springfield, Tennessee and will. include a reenactment of a bank robbery (AT NOON), food...
WKRN
8 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Dickson County
Eight dogs and one cat were rescued from a home in Dickson County.
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
WKRN
New CMCSS director kicks off new school year
Clarksville Montogomery County Schools is starting the school year under new leadership.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ underway in Cheatham County
To combat the influx of narcotics and contraband, Cheatham Officers enacted Operation Zero Tolerance this weekend. The idea is simple—Aggressive traffic enforcement in the eastern part of the county, targeting anything and everything that might be illegal.
MTSU baseball head coach arrested for DUI in Murfreesboro
James Toman, 60, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was released from jail a few hours later.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Street racers hit Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Saturday
One neighbor says say the screeching of tires and revving of engines is what woke her up early Saturday morning.
WKRN
TBI: 2 kids found safe, suspect in custody
Two children last seen in Murfreesboro were found safe in Arkansas. A suspect was taken into custody.
WKRN
Crash shuts down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro
A multivehicle crash shut down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro.
