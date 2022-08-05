ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Drag racing in Nashville

Neighbors in Wedgewood-Houston report hundreds of people out in West Nashville drag racing. 19 lbs. of marijuana found inside man’s luggage at …. 1 person shot, taken to hospital in South Nashville. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Car stolen with kids inside in Murfreesboro, TN. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tomato Art Fest returns to East Nashville

An annual tradition returns to East Nashville this weekend. 1 person shot, taken to hospital in South Nashville. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning. Top priorities for Metro Nashville Public Schools …. ‘Bone-crushing’...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro students head back to school

It's back to school today for students at Metro Nashville Public Schools. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning. Top priorities for Metro Nashville Public Schools …. ‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray …...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumner County, TN
Nashville, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Nashville, TN
Government
Sumner County, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN

Mayor Cooper agrees with Metro Council on RNC no vote

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he agrees with Metro Council's decision to turn down an opportunity to hose the Republican National Convention. Some members said they expect some sort of action from lawmakers when the legislature convenes in January.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Operation Zero Tolerance

Cheatham County authorities are working to get contraband off the streets with a new operation. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning. Top priorities for Metro Nashville Public Schools …. ‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#Tn#Wkrn News 2
WKRN

8 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Dickson County

Eight dogs and one cat were rescued from a home in Dickson County. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning. Top priorities for Metro Nashville Public Schools …. ‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray …. Housing inventory jumps nearly 116%...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKRN

New CMCSS director kicks off new school year

Clarksville Montogomery County Schools is starting the school year under new leadership. Tennessee Reconnect Program helps send residents …. Mayor Cooper agrees with Metro Council on RNC no …. GoFundMe to help rape survivor and other victims. Construction worker falls down shaft in Williamson …. Death penalty case sent back...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TBI: 2 kids found safe, suspect in custody

Two children last seen in Murfreesboro were found safe in Arkansas. A suspect was taken into custody. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning. Top priorities for Metro Nashville Public Schools …. ‘Bone-crushing’ dog...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Crash shuts down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro

A multivehicle crash shut down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro. Crash shuts down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Car stolen with kids inside in Murfreesboro, TN. Tennessee courthouse fire investigation. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy