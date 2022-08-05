Milania Giudice Compliments Mom Teresa Giudice Ahead Of Wedding: ‘Most Beautiful Bride’

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
PICTURED: Woman who had her house destroyed by Anne Heche when actress 'drunkenly drove her Mini Cooper into building at 90mph' - as she raises nearly $45,000 in a single day
A Los Angeles woman lost an 'entire lifetime of possessions' after actress Anne Heche plowed into her car into her home causing a fire that nearly claimed both women's lives. A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele has raised close to $45,000 in a single day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a 'kind and generous person,' 'very narrowly escaped physical harm' following the crash.
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Parents Are Sharing The Absolute Must-Knows People Need To Hear Before They Have Kids, And They Are Getting Real With It
"There's no such thing as a day off. Have a 104-degree fever? Too bad!"
