Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery. Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus. The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines. Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO