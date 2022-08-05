Read on www.9news.com
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Monday evening. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. on Beeler Street near the intersection with Colfax Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
Man found dead in southwest Denver
DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in southwest Denver Monday as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said around 3:20 p.m. that they were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 9000-block of West Saratoga Place, which is near the Southwest Recreation Center. Police later said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
Father of 3 killed in Aurora hit and run, 'He was an incredibly loving man'
AURORA, Colo. — A notebook sat open in front of Aubrey Ferrin-Tutko as she spent her Sunday evening filling the pages with what she'd miss most about her best friend, Jason Lyman. "How do you put 26 years of friendship in a notebook?" she said as she began to...
Suspect arrested in Denver homicide
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Denver, police announced Saturday. A woman was killed in north Denver early Friday morning.
Sheriff's deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — An El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) deputy was killed in a shooting in Security on Sunday. At about 5:07 p.m. a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in unincorporated El Paso County, according to EPCSO. There were additional calls from citizens who reported hearing shots in the same area.
Denver Police ID suspect in crash that injured officer, civilian
DENVER — Denver Police asked for the public's help on Monday in finding the suspect in an incident last month in which an officer and a civilian police employee were injured. Joshua Johnny Esquibel, 29, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, stemming from a...
Aurora Fire adding new sedative almost 3 years since Elijah McClain died
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue is adding a new sedative for EMS to use for the first time since Elijah McClain's death. The 23-year-old was stopped by Aurora police in 2019. He had done nothing wrong. Officers put him in a carotid hold and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman in Greeley
A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight. Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m. The...
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
Suspect dead, Adams County deputy injured in Northglenn shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Northglenn involving the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that led to a suspect fatality Friday night.
Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
'An abysmal failure': Former officer gets 45 days in jail in Karen Garner case
LOVELAND, Colo. — A Larimer County judge said there was an "abysmal failure of the duty to protect and serve" as he sentenced a former Loveland officer to 45 days in jail for her role in the 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, an elderly woman with dementia. "You were...
Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride
Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery. Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus. The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines. Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.
Crash closes Interstate 25 in Mead
MEAD, Colorado — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions due to a crash that killed a woman in Mead Monday evening. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Exit 245, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The Colorado State Patrol said a northbound semi-truck hit a bridge.
Man sentenced to life in Westminster killing
A man convicted in a deadly 2018 shooting at an apartment complex on Federal Boulevard has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
2 teens killed in crash near Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Just days before school was to start in Douglas County, the district is mourning two of its students. On Saturday, the principal of Castle View High School sent a letter to parents telling them of the deaths of Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd. The two...
Missing Colorado Woman’s Remains Found, But How She Died Is A Mystery
The unsolved death of a Colorado woman is weighing heavy on the minds of law enforcement and her family. According to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered in Clear Creek have been confirmed to belong to Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro (age 38), who went missing in early February 2022.
Police investigating homicide in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman in north Denver. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 8 a.m. Friday that officers were conducting a death investigation in the 3600 block of North High Street. At 3:12 p.m., DPD tweeted that the victim was a...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2018 Adams County murder
A man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison without parole after he was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the January 2018 shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.
