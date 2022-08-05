ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Monday evening. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. on Beeler Street near the intersection with Colfax Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in southwest Denver

DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in southwest Denver Monday as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said around 3:20 p.m. that they were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 9000-block of West Saratoga Place, which is near the Southwest Recreation Center. Police later said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Sheriff's deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — An El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) deputy was killed in a shooting in Security on Sunday. At about 5:07 p.m. a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in unincorporated El Paso County, according to EPCSO. There were additional calls from citizens who reported hearing shots in the same area.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
truecrimedaily

Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride

Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery. Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus. The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines. Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Crash closes Interstate 25 in Mead

MEAD, Colorado — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions due to a crash that killed a woman in Mead Monday evening. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Exit 245, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The Colorado State Patrol said a northbound semi-truck hit a bridge.
MEAD, CO
9NEWS

2 teens killed in crash near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Just days before school was to start in Douglas County, the district is mourning two of its students. On Saturday, the principal of Castle View High School sent a letter to parents telling them of the deaths of Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd. The two...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman in north Denver. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 8 a.m. Friday that officers were conducting a death investigation in the 3600 block of North High Street. At 3:12 p.m., DPD tweeted that the victim was a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

