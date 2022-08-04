Read on www.outsideonline.com
Our Editors’ Favorite Backcountry Meals
Our Editors' Favorite Backcountry Meals

A long (or even short) hike into the backcountry deserves better than mushy noodles or canned beans. Thankfully, here at Outside,...
A Hiker Was Found Dead on the Appalachian Trail. Friends Said He Was “Tough as Nails.”
A Hiker Was Found Dead on the Appalachian Trail. Friends Said He Was "Tough as Nails."

This story was originally published on Backpacker. Sheriff's deputies in Virginia found the body of a hiker in his tent near...
These 8 Meals Are Worth Traveling For
These 8 Meals Are Worth Traveling For

Tim Neville has been around the world and back again, and as good travelers do, he's made sure to try the local cuisine at every stop. So we asked him to write about his favorite meals—and how you can try them, too.
This Climber Just Scaled All of the 8,000-Meter Peaks, Again
This Climber Just Scaled All of the 8,000-Meter Peaks, Again

There's a new champion of the world's highest peaks. On Thursday morning, Nepali climber Sanu Sherpa reached the summit...
A Thru-Hiker’s Ode to the Humble Day Hike
A Thru-Hiker's Ode to the Humble Day Hike

The cattle rancher in the dented red truck laughed when I told him I was looking for someplace new to hike....
Vail Construction Gaffe Puts Keystone’s New Lift in Jeopardy
Vail Construction Gaffe Puts Keystone's New Lift in Jeopardy

This story was originally published by Skimag.com. Anyone who's skied Keystone Resort's North and South Bowls has long eyed the terrain...
5 Reasons Movement Is More Powerful Than You Think
5 Reasons Movement Is More Powerful Than You Think

Movement is transformational. Of course, you might know about some of the benefits already—exercise has been proven to increase bone density, reduce high blood pressure, and improve sleep (just to name a few things). But can movement also help us become better humans?. HOKA believes the answer is an...
There Are Conga Lines and Huge Crowds on K2 Now
There Are Conga Lines and Huge Crowds on K2 Now

On July 21 at 10:45 P.M. Pakistan time, five climbers stood on the summit of 28,251-foot K2. They were the first...
Why Yeti’s New Cooler Is Worth the Money
Why Yeti's New Cooler Is Worth the Money

Yeti dropped two new coolers, the Roadie 48 and Roadie 60, last week. Every time the Texas brand releases a new...
Create the Perfect Outdoor Kitchen with These Pro Tips
Create the Perfect Outdoor Kitchen with These Pro Tips

Ashley Rodriguez has taught cooking classes, worked at Wolfgang Puck's Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, and done professional food photography....
How Springbar Became the Airstream Trailer of Tents
How Springbar Became the Airstream Trailer of Tents

I've written for this magazine on and off for 30 years, and here's a confession that might end my run: I...
10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
The Best National Park Lego Vignettes on Instagram
The Best National Park Lego Vignettes on Instagram

Nine decades after they hit the market, Legos are still one of the most popular toys. While older sets leaned into...
How Our Favorite Brands Are Saving the World
How Our Favorite Brands Are Saving the World

Maybe we're biased, but we like to think outdoor gear companies are changing the world in ways that far surpass the...
The Second Year of The Big Gear Show Is Underway
The Second Year of The Big Gear Show Is Underway

The first day of the second annual Big Gear Show started with a drizzle and ended in full sun, and so...
Winter Has Arrived on ‘Alone.’ It’s Time to See What These Contestants Are Made Of.
Winter Has Arrived on 'Alone.' It's Time to See What These Contestants Are Made Of.

Let me tell you about my favorite scene from the current season of Alone, a reality television show that is supposed...
The Summer 2022 Carbon Trail Shoe Roundup
Carbon shoes. Super shoes. In the road running world they’re old news. But in the trail and mountain scene, these metal-plated all-stars are having their moment. And yet for all their hype, for all their ergonomic promise and bionic propulsiveness experienced by marathoners, how well does this shoe tech translate to dirt and mountain?
You Can Now Drive Your Tesla to Mount Everest
You Can Now Drive Your Tesla to Mount Everest

Last week, a pair of Tesla owners drove their electric vehicles into Everest Base Camp North. The feat is not necessarily...
Our Travel Writer’s Favorite Après Adventure Food
Our Travel Writer's Favorite Après Adventure Food

Contributor Tim Neville has spent years on the road finding off-the-grid destinations to write about for Outside. So when he says...
7 Heroes Making the World a Better Place
Rushing across a beach to save a family’s home from fire. Rescuing an injured rock climber in a remote wilderness. Saving stranded sea turtles and seals. Doing good can be hard work—the kind of hard work that demands dedicated advocates and a vehicle up to the task. That’s why Land Rover launched its Defender Service Awards last year. The program helps the people who spend every day supporting their communities and fighting for a healthy planet. In the inaugural program, seven nonprofits won a customized Defender SUV to help them do what they do best—serve others.
