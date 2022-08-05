The 5 biggest takeaways from Tesla’s Cyber Roundup

Read on techcrunch.com
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
TechCrunch
How to lose money, SoftBank edition
Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest and most interesting technology, startup and market news. This morning was a fun mix of stuff that we don’t always get to, so strap in for the following:. Stocks and cryptos are mostly higher today, meaning that most listeners of...
This Company Can Escape the Chinese Real Estate Crisis
Water heater company, AO Smith, has a very steady business and reported solid second-quarter results, though sales in China slumped.
TechCrunch
Losses at SoftBank’s Vision Funds have consumed nearly all their historical gains
Today, the Japanese conglomerate and startup investing powerhouse reported earnings that were more than a little bleak. SoftBank’s quarterly losses, worth around 3.2 trillion yen ($24.5 billion), were its largest in history, leading to the company posting the following image atop its investor presentation:. They do say an image...
TechCrunch
Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence
To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
TechCrunch
Venture investors to founders: Turn down for what?
Gumroad’s Sahil Lavingia broke into the venture world as one of the early testers of the rolling fund, an AngelList product that allows investors to raise capital on a subscription-like basis. That was in 2020. Fast-forward to 2022 and a lot has changed. One of those changes? The number...
Adobe Digital Price Index: E-Commerce Enters Deflation for the First Time in Over Two Years
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the latest online inflation data from the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI), powered by Adobe Analytics. In July 2022, online prices decreased 1% year-over-year (YoY)—after increasing 0.3% YoY in June and 2% YoY in May—and dropped 2% on a monthly basis. July is the first month where e-commerce entered deflation, after 25 consecutive months of persistent inflation online. Most of the categories tracked by the DPI (14 out of 18) saw month-over-month (MoM) price decreases in July. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005369/en/ Price Table Year over Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stock Market Today-8/9: Stocks Edge Lower With Inflation Data In Sight
U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday, while the dollar slipped modestly lower against its global peers and oil prices bounced higher, as investors adopted a cautious stance on risk ahead of a key inflation reading later in the week. Quiet August trading volumes are also keeping traders in check Tuesday...
Michael Kors-owner beats quarterly estimates on resilient luxury demand
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Tuesday, helped by unwavering demand for luxury goods from higher-income consumers who remain largely unaffected by decades-high inflation.
TechCrunch
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com enters South Korea via acquisitions
The company also said Monday it has secured registrations under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset service provider. “We are committed to working with regulators to continue to bring our products and services to market, particularly in countries like South Korea where consumers have shown strong interest and adoption of digital currencies,” said Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive officer Kris Marszalek.
VideoVerse Appoints Ashwin Limaye as Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- VideoVerse – a video-editing SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of Ashwin Limaye to Chief Product Officer (CPO). A technical leader with extensive experience scaling product platforms and applying the latest AI/ML technologies at some of the world’s most innovative organizations, Ashwin will help scale VideoVerse’s global development efforts as part of the company’s London-based operation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005375/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
The cybersecurity funding bubble hasn’t burst — but it’s starting to deflate
Last year was record-breaking for the cybersecurity market. Data from Momentum Cyber, a financial advisory firm for the security industry, showed that cybersecurity startups raised a “record-shattering” $29.5 billion in venture capital in 2021, more than doubling the $12 billion raised in 2020, while a record number — including Dragos and Noname Security — were minted as unicorns.
TechCrunch
Why not all VCs are ready to embrace AI-powered investment tools
There’s certainly plenty of data that one might use to train an AI-powered due diligence or investment recommendation tool, including sources like LinkedIn, PitchBook, Crunchbase, Owler and other third-party data marketplaces. With it, AI-driven financial research platforms claim to be able to predict the ability of a startup to attract investments, and there might be some truth to this. One study of hedge fund performance found that AI-driven funds generated higher average monthly returns over a 15-year period than their human-guided counterparts.
TechCrunch
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund
What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
TechCrunch
PreciTaste lands cash for tech that checks restaurant orders for accuracy
Ingo Stork-Wersborg claims his company, PreciTaste, has the solution — with the key ingredient being AI. PreciTaste sells a service that monitors food quality in quick-service kitchens, predicting demand and supply to make order prep recommendations to workers. PreciTaste was bootstrapped until today, which marks the closure of the...
TechCrunch
Amazon buys Roomba’s maker, Bolt vanishes, and YC slims down
The most read story this week is kind of a wild one: Bolt Mobility, an on-demand bike/scooter rental company co-founded by Usain Bolt, kinda just…vanished. “The departure has been abrupt,” writes Rebecca, “leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions.”. other...
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions. Bioplastics have long been used in medical applications. The stitches you got after cutting your hand slicing onions were likely made of a bioplastic thread that harmlessly dissolved into your body. But the nascent bioplastics industry envisions a far bigger role for materials made from corn, sugar, vegetable oils and other renewable materials in the hope of grabbing a larger share of a nearly $600 billion global plastic market. Since large-scale production began in the 1950s, fossil fuel plastics have made food safer to consume and vehicles safer to drive, for example. Yet plastics are seen as one of the world’s leading environmental threats with its production responsible for emitting million tons of greenhouse gases each year.
TechCrunch
New Red Hat CEO looks to keep things steady while putting own mark on company
It’s never easy making a transition like this, but Hicks has Cormier, his longtime mentor, to lean on as he takes the Red Hat reins. In his new role, Hicks has to walk the line between reassuring customers and employees that there will be stability in the company’s leadership while moving it forward and putting his own mark on things.
TechCrunch
Miferia wants to expand its wholesale inventory marketplace across Latin America
In 2021, nearly 300 million people were shopping online in Latin America; Mexico accounted for 27% of that e-commerce activity, according to Statista. E-commerce was a small percentage, about 6%, of all retail sales in Mexico in 2020, and is forecasted to grow to 15% by 2023. However, Tariq Musa,...
