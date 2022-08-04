ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
extrainningsoftball.com

Roya St. Clair to Join Texas Tech Coaching Staff

Texas Tech is expected to hire Roya St. Clair as an assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. St. Clair spent the last three seasons on staff at Washington University in St. Louis, helping shepherd the Bears’ program to an NCAA tournament berth and 50 wins during her tenure. She was part of the WashU staff that was named conference Coaching Staff of the Year in 2022.
fox34.com

‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
KCBD

Best rain chance of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s heat, the hottest of the week, today brings spotty showers and thundershowers back to the area. The best chance of rain of the week. As forecast, Lubbock yesterday recorded a peak temperature of 103°. Nine degrees above the average for the date but...
