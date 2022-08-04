Read on 247sports.com
Previewing the Texas Tech o-line for 2022 with coach Stephen Hamby
LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider Nation previews the offensive line with new coach Stephen Hamby. Hamby is known for his toughness when he was player with Texas Tech. Use the video player above to see more.
Former Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson Jr. compares the Badgers to Texas Tech
It's rare that you'll hear a former player give such a glowing review of his former home. But in the case of former Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson Jr., who's now at Texas Tech, that's exactly what he did over the weekend. When asked to compare the Badgers to the Red...
Red Raiders Assistant Among Most Important Hires of 2022
This hire could shape the future of Texas Tech football.
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
extrainningsoftball.com
Roya St. Clair to Join Texas Tech Coaching Staff
Texas Tech is expected to hire Roya St. Clair as an assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. St. Clair spent the last three seasons on staff at Washington University in St. Louis, helping shepherd the Bears’ program to an NCAA tournament berth and 50 wins during her tenure. She was part of the WashU staff that was named conference Coaching Staff of the Year in 2022.
New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town
If you think you know Lubbock, you clearly haven’t been in a while. Gone are the days when Texas Tech was the town’s main draw. Now, you’ll find a city brimming with fine dining, artistic flair, and Panhandle revelry. Opened in January 2021, the eye-catching architecture and...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Need To Check Out This Amazing Restaraunt That’s A Short Drive From Lubbock
Are you looking to try somewhere new or have an amazing burger? Then this place is for you. For the first time ever I drove out to Shallowater to try this amazing spot I have heard people raving about and now I know why. Have you heard of Lysha's Handcraft?...
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
Best rain chance of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s heat, the hottest of the week, today brings spotty showers and thundershowers back to the area. The best chance of rain of the week. As forecast, Lubbock yesterday recorded a peak temperature of 103°. Nine degrees above the average for the date but...
