Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
LUBBOCK, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Roya St. Clair to Join Texas Tech Coaching Staff

Texas Tech is expected to hire Roya St. Clair as an assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. St. Clair spent the last three seasons on staff at Washington University in St. Louis, helping shepherd the Bears’ program to an NCAA tournament berth and 50 wins during her tenure. She was part of the WashU staff that was named conference Coaching Staff of the Year in 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wish Wednesday: Coach Gerlich trades in basketball shoes for ballroom heels

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich shines on the court and is now preparing to hit a different hard wood as a star in the waltzing for wishes gala. “It’s a challenge. It’s not very easy to do,” said Gerlich. “It’s a lot easier to watch it go ‘oh I can do that,’ than actually go out there and perform it.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
