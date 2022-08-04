Read on 247sports.com
Top 5 Offensive Players Red Raiders Will Face in 2022
There's some Heisman-like talent that coach Joey McGuire's defense will have to deal with this season.
Previewing the Texas Tech o-line for 2022 with coach Stephen Hamby
LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider Nation previews the offensive line with new coach Stephen Hamby. Hamby is known for his toughness when he was player with Texas Tech. Use the video player above to see more.
Texas Tech football: Red Raiders land elite high school DB
In the early days of Joey McGuire’s tenure as Texas Tech football head coach, there was a flood of activity on the recruiting front. So much so that at one point, McGuire had the nation’s No.2 class for the 2023 cycle. However, that momentum slowed a bit over...
Red Raiders Assistant Among Most Important Hires of 2022
This hire could shape the future of Texas Tech football.
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
extrainningsoftball.com
Roya St. Clair to Join Texas Tech Coaching Staff
Texas Tech is expected to hire Roya St. Clair as an assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. St. Clair spent the last three seasons on staff at Washington University in St. Louis, helping shepherd the Bears’ program to an NCAA tournament berth and 50 wins during her tenure. She was part of the WashU staff that was named conference Coaching Staff of the Year in 2022.
everythinglubbock.com
Wish Wednesday: Coach Gerlich trades in basketball shoes for ballroom heels
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich shines on the court and is now preparing to hit a different hard wood as a star in the waltzing for wishes gala. “It’s a challenge. It’s not very easy to do,” said Gerlich. “It’s a lot easier to watch it go ‘oh I can do that,’ than actually go out there and perform it.”
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
Red Raiders QB1: Joey McGuire Closer to Decision
Texas Tech's Joey McGuire should have his starting quarterback figured out within the next two weeks
KCBD
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
Matt Stell Reports: Lubbock couple receives doctorate degrees – together
LUBBOCK, Texas – Those who know Ben and Cicely refer to them as one of Lubbock’s “power couples”, but they’re not the biggest fans of such a designation. “Don’t be like me, be like Jesus,” said Cicely. Cicely is executive principal of the Lubbock Partnership Network within Lubbock ISD. Ben is executive director of the […]
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town
If you think you know Lubbock, you clearly haven’t been in a while. Gone are the days when Texas Tech was the town’s main draw. Now, you’ll find a city brimming with fine dining, artistic flair, and Panhandle revelry. Opened in January 2021, the eye-catching architecture and...
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
KCBD
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
20 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
While many parents will be taking advantage of tax-free weekend this weekend in Texas while shopping with their kids, too many parents will be worried where their children are. In June, we told showed you the pictures and information about girls who went missing in Texas. Earlier in the week, we also showed you the pictures of the boys who went missing in July in Texas.
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Schools across the nation are seeing an all-time low in new teachers going into the education profession. Lubbock ISD says seasoned teachers are not retiring at higher rates, but fewer people are choosing to become educators. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo at Lubbock ISD says her district...
