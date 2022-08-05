From Fantasmic! to fireworks, magic takes place in Disneyland after dark

Read on abc11.com
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
disneytips.com
Is This the End of the Road for Disney’s Former Osborne Lights?
Disney fans will be sad to hear that a former, beloved Walt Disney World tradition seems to have reached the end of its story. The Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights was a well-known holiday tradition at Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort. The breathtaking display has an interesting...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride
Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides.
Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
How a prehistoric Disneyland attraction created futuristic technologies at the park
The creatures shaped the iconic Disney rides to come.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
‘Walt Disney World Resort’ May Be Changing Its Name Soon
There is always “buzz” surrounding significant changes that affect Walt Disney World. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and fans and detractors of the Mouse House alike take to social media to argue for or against suggested changes on the way. One of them is the possibility of a new name for the Walt Disney World Resort, shortening to Disney World Resort.
One Universal Theme Park Land May End Up Getting Replaced, And Disney Factors In
Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new areas and attractions and replacing the old. Universal Parks & Resorts is in the process of building an entirely new theme park in Epic Universe, but once that’s done, it seems likely that attention will shift to a land that exists both in Orlando and at Universal Studios Hollywood, Springfield, home of The Simpsons. Since Disney bought Fox, The House of Mouse now owns Homer and family, which means the land will probably be gone from Universal sooner than later.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Updates ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ and ‘Festival of the Lion King’ Showtimes
Walt Disney World has updated the showtimes for “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” at Magic Kingdom and “Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Every day through August 11, “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will be performed at 12:50 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. It was previously scheduled to be performed at 11:10 a.m. on August 7, 8, and 11.
Inside Disneyland’s secret canoe races
It's one the oldest and most beloved cast member traditions.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
dlnewstoday.com
The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks Arrive at the Disneyland Resort
Hitchhiking can wear on the feet. Luckily, there are a new pair of socks at the Disneyland Resort featuring the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion!. The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks – $14.99. The socks feature Phineas, Ezra, and Gus doing what they do best: sticking their...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/3/22 (New Halloween Tote Bag, Princess Jasmine Tumbler, Tiny Kingdom Third Edition Series Mystery Pin Collection & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello from Disney’s Transportation & Ticket Center. We’re heading to Magic Kingdom today to see what new things we can find. Let’s boo this!. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party signage is up at Disney’s Transportation...
