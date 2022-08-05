ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike near the White House.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department says the four people were injured Thursday in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

