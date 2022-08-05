4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike near the White House.
The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department says the four people were injured Thursday in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0