Effective: 2022-08-06 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Extreme east central Butler County in south central Kentucky Northern Warren County in south central Kentucky Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were from 8 miles west of Brownsville to 9 miles east of Plum Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO