Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges

Mangled car parts and a damaged guardrail are all that remains of a deadly crash on a frontage road south of Castle Rock. According to the Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle carrying four teenagers was struck head-on Friday​ just before midnight by an oncoming car. Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy were killed. Both were 17. The driver who hit the vehicle they were in was arrested. He was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. "The driver of the car that struck the Honda was transported with minor injuries but ultimately.. after being medically cleared was taken into custody on suspicion of driving...

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO