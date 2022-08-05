Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges

Read on www.kktv.com
Suspect wanted on charge of aggravated assault on Denver police officer
Police in Denver are searching for a suspect — Joshua Johnny Esquibel — who allegedly assaulted a police officer in mid-July.
At least 1 in custody following standoff in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening. At about 4:40 p.m. police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle:. “This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There...
What neighbors experienced in Security-Widefield shooting
Standoff at a neighborhood near N. Academy/N. Carefree in Colorado Springs 8/8/22. Officers pay their respects to El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to stop an armed suspect.
Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Man pursued in police chase arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway. Police reports […]
Former Denver County deputy sentenced to more than four years for aiding in drug trafficking
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A former Denver County deputy sheriff has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for aiding in drug trafficking, the U.S. District Attorney for the State of Colorado recently announced. According to the DA's Office, 49-year-old Sylvia Montoya, aka Sylvia Dominguez, was sentenced after previously pleading...
Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting. Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of South Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Officers say two men were “involved in an...
Suspect arrested in Denver homicide
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Denver, police announced Saturday. A woman was killed in north Denver early Friday morning.
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride
Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery. Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus. The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines. Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.
2 teens killed in crash were just about to start senior year at Castle View High
Mangled car parts and a damaged guardrail are all that remains of a deadly crash on a frontage road south of Castle Rock. According to the Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle carrying four teenagers was struck head-on Friday just before midnight by an oncoming car. Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy were killed. Both were 17. The driver who hit the vehicle they were in was arrested. He was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. "The driver of the car that struck the Honda was transported with minor injuries but ultimately.. after being medically cleared was taken into custody on suspicion of driving...
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night. Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.
Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy and a woman Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy. John Paz, 33, was found dead after authorities say he shot and killed Deputy Andrew Peery along...
Colo. man allegedly smoked pot with missing 7-year-old boy, locked him in chicken coop after doing meth
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly smoked pot with a 7-year-old boy, took him to his friend’s house, then locked him in a chicken coop. On Sunday, July 31, 7-year-old Ashton Laymon’s mother reported him missing to Fountain Police after he was last...
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
