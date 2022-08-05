Read on www.foxla.com
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed outside LA Fitness in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. - An off-duty police officer is dead after they were shot in a parking lot in Downey. The Downey Police Department responded to a call near an LA Fitness in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard Monday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene as parts of the parking lot were closed off due to the deadly shooting investigation.
LAPD investigating gang related shootings near Leimert Park, Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey
An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. Downey Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. where they found the victim unresponsive sitting in his Dodger Charger.The Downey Police Department said shots were fired around 3:25 p.m.The shooting took place in the12704 block of Lakewood Boulevard. inside the Downey Landing where there are stores and eateries.The suspect is still outstanding and there is no description. "What I have to say is that the loss of any life is tragic. The loss of this life...
Man robbed at Culver City ATM; police searching for suspect
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was robbed at gunpoint early Monday after withdrawing money from a Chase Bank ATM in Culver City, and police sought the public's help to find the gunman. The crime occurred about 1:35 a.m. in the 5700 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, the Culver City Police...
Nurse faces murder charges in Los Angeles car crash that killed 6, including pregnant mother
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 37-year-old nurse faces murder charges after allegedly killing six people and injuring eight others in a car crash. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 4, Nicole Linton was allegedly speeding down La Brea Boulevard and crashed into several cars. Multiple people died as a result, including Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, KTLA-TV reports.
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school
Two Los Angeles residents were arrested Monday morning on accusations of stealing from an elementary school in Twentynine Palms. The burglary occurred at Oasis Elementary School over the weekend but it was reported to police Monday at 7:00 a.m. Morongo Unified School District employees told deputies that a school vehicle and approximately $5,590.00 worth of The post Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school appeared first on KESQ.
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead
"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
Elderly woman found walking alone in LA reunited with family
LOS ANGELES - A 93-year-old woman possibly suffering from dementia who was found walking alone in Los Angeles Sunday night has been reunited with her family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 93-year-old woman was discovered in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue around 7:45 p.m....
Man found shot to death in parking lot at Lancaster shopping center
LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lancaster late Sunday night, officials said. Deputies were called to the 1100 block of W. Avenue K around 11:15...
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
Windsor Hills crash: Alcohol may not have played role in crash, DA suggests
Los Angeles County DA George Gascón said alcohol may not have played a role in the deadly crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby son and the unborn child. The crash remains under investigation.
Arrest made after body found in van at Fountain Valley gas station
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van at an Arco station in Fountain Valley early on July 31, […]
Woman dies after being stabbed in Canoga Park; victim's vehicle found, suspect at large
A woman died after being stabbed in Canoga Park. Police were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking attempt.
Anne Heche in coma after fiery Mar vista crash
LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma after a crash in which her car drove fully into a Mar Vista home, setting the home on fire, her representative tells Fox News. Heche was involved in several crashes last Friday, August 5. First, at a Mar Vista-area...
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.
Catalytic converters found after Huntington Beach police chase
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Two people were arrested in Huntington Beach after officers found stolen catalytic converters in a vehicle involved in a police chase. Yonathan Acosta, 18, of Norwalk, and Tyrece Sinkler, 22, of Long Beach, were arrested early Saturday morning according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. The department says a "graveyard patrol officer" saw the duo speeding through the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street in Huntington Beach shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
