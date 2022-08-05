Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley

Read on cbsaustin.com
fox7austin.com
Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County
MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area Monday night. Travis County ESD 12 said crews went to a brush fire near Fuchs Grove and Gregg Lane. There were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels.
mycanyonlake.com
Firefighters Hoping for 100% Containment of 1,210-Acre Smoke Rider Fire by Sunday
Blanco County’s Office of Emergency Management said a thunderstorm Saturday brought much-needed moisture to some but not all parts of the 1,210-acre Smoke Rider Fire, and lightning slowed operations. “Overall, crews worked really hard today to bring the containment of the Smoke Rider Fire up to 90%,” officials said...
dailytrib.com
How to protect homes against wildfires
The Texas A&M Forest Service announced a decrease in fire weather through Wednesday, Aug. 10, but is not dropping its warnings against activities that could spark blazes. It also released information on how to protect homes against wildfire encroachment. Two Central Texas fires — the 1,210-acre Smoke Rider Fire in...
CBS Austin
Police identify body found at Mount Bonnell while crews rescued person who fell off cliff
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have identified the man who was found dead Saturday at Mount Bonnell as emergency crews were rescuing an injured person who fell off a cliff. Austin Police Department tells CBS Austin that the deceased person has been identified as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti. APD says the death is not considered suspicious.
KSAT 12
Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake closed due to dropping lake level
SAN ANTONIO – Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake are closed as the water level continues to drop. The Comal County Public Information Office said that as of Monday, the lake level is 903.70 feet. That means it is 88.9% full — down by .7% a week ago and by 3.1% a month ago, according to Water Data for Texas.
Person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole in south Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics took a person to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and a pole in south Austin Sunday night.
CBS Austin
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
Restaurant owner 'sick' after whole briskets stolen in burglary
The suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning hours by jumping a fence and took more than 20 whole briskets that were still cooking.
CBS Austin
Crews discover body while looking for person who fell off cliff near Mount Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews discovered a body while trying to rescue someone who fell from a cliff near Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and STAR Flight responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. While they were searching for the person who fell, they found “an obviously deceased adult patient.”
Body found during Mt. Bonnell rescue identified
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
Smoke Rider Fire near Dripping Springs displaces shelter animals
While shelter staff rushed to put all of its shelter animals into carriers, its general manager called Stay 'N' Play Pet Ranch. Its manager welcomed the evacuees with no hesitation.
CBS Austin
Man found dead in wooded area near Riata Trace Parkway in NW Austin
A body was found Saturday evening in the woods near Café Eden in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said several people walking in the area called 911 around 5:14 p.m. to report the body. Crews responded and pronounced the man dead at 5:30 p.m. APD is not currently...
CBS Austin
Armed suspect not found during APD SWAT call-out in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said an allegedly armed suspect was not found after the SWAT team was called out to a North Austin apartment complex late Saturday night. APD Watch Command said the 911 call came in at 8:47 p.m. reporting a man was allegedly shooting...
KSAT 12
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
KSAT 12
Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
fox7austin.com
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides
The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
CBS Austin
Police arrest suspect from fatal shooting at SE Austin gas station
Police say they have arrested the suspect from a shooting last week at a Southeast Austin gas station that left a man dead. 29-years-old Jose Ehuric Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 32-year-old Juan Pablo Morales-Rivera. The shooting happened Friday, August 5, at a gas station...
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office ID's elderly woman found dead on road outside Florence
Sheriff's office investigators have identified the elderly woman who was found dead last week on a road in northwest Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence.
I-10 east, westbound lanes now open after major crash involving hazardous spill
Access roads closed remain closed after A hazardous spill near Loop 1604.
