Newcomers and Neighbors Club starting a new year of activities

Following the summer break, the Hopkinsville-Christian County Newcomers and Neighbors Club will kick off a new year with a gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Community Room at the public library.

Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

“In addition to crafting we have a book club, activities like hiking, shopping, lunches, presentations from local organizations and volunteering in the community,” organizers said in a Facebook post.