Hopkinsville, KY

Newcomers and Neighbors Club starting a new year of activities

By Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago
Following the summer break, the Hopkinsville-Christian County Newcomers and Neighbors Club will kick off a new year with a gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Community Room at the public library.

Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

“In addition to crafting we have a book club, activities like hiking, shopping, lunches, presentations from local organizations and volunteering in the community,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

