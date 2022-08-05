ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

CT man who led romance, lottery scamming ring sentenced to 14 years in prison

BRIDGEPORT — After promising love and wealth, the leader of a lottery and romance scheme ring was sentenced on Monday, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport ordered Farouq Fasasi, 28, of Manchester, to serve 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in scams that primarily targeted seniors, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two arrested in Southington Motel 6 robbery

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for a reported robbery at a motel in Southington that happened back in April. Police said they arrested Gregory Rogers, 29, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain. On April 14, 2022, around 10 p.m., Southington officers said they...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

‘Peacebuilders': Tackling Hartford's Violence One Teen at a Time

The string of violence, at times, feels unending in the capital city. 10 shootings in the past week, the last one with a 15-year-old victim. Even when things looked their worst though, there has been an organization immersed in the community that has not stopped - trying to reverse this trend for well over two decades.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Owners reunited with East Haven dogs stolen in vehicle Sunday

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Two beagle-hound mixes are back home in East Haven after being stolen alongside the car they were in, Sunday. Around 6 a.m., Dunkin' security footage shows Richard Franco going into the store. His two dogs, Rascal Flats and Darius Rucker, were in the back seat as the car was running, unlocked with the air conditioning on. Within forty seconds of leaving the vehicle, a man is seen entering the car and driving away.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP Closes Fishing Areas

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing East Hartford Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Connecticut man who suffers from advanced dementia. Irwin Alleyne, age 86, of East Hartford, was reported missing from his residence on Sunday, Aug. 7 around noon. Alleyne is described as being a Black male, 5-foot-4, 145 pounds, bald, with a small...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Espinosa Yonatan Pena, 18, 133 Winifield Dr., New Britain, identity theft – third-degree, fifth-degree larceny. Raymond A. Meng, 35, 22 Lincoln St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Rebecca Rivera, 46, 30 Ferry St. Apt. 3C, Middletown, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Political Pariahs Bradley, Hennessy Hope To Hold Off Insurgents Gaston, Brown

Two incumbents, both of whom are outcasts with state legislative leadership that direct funding sources to Bridgeport, face stern challenges as the featured local races in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries. Relationships matter in the success to direct dollars from Hartford to home cities across the state. Both State Senator Dennis...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Bristol Shooting

Police have identified the man that was killed in a shooting in Bristol Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue early Friday morning after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop

2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

CT DOT to upgrade crosswalks in New Haven, Fairfield counties

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced plans to upgrade existing pedestrian crossings in a number of New Haven and Fairfield county towns. The improvements will include countdown pedestrian indications, accessible pedestrian push buttons, and concurrent pedestrian phasing in an effort to improve accessibility and pedestrian safety at 61 locations in Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, East Haven, Fairfield, Guilford, Madison, Milford, Monroe, New Canaan, New Haven, North Haven, Orange, Shelton, West Haven, Weston, Westport, and Woodbridge.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

