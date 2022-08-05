EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Two beagle-hound mixes are back home in East Haven after being stolen alongside the car they were in, Sunday. Around 6 a.m., Dunkin' security footage shows Richard Franco going into the store. His two dogs, Rascal Flats and Darius Rucker, were in the back seat as the car was running, unlocked with the air conditioning on. Within forty seconds of leaving the vehicle, a man is seen entering the car and driving away.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO