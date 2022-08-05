Read on www.monrovianow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Related
A Huge Bavarian-Style Beer Festival Is Coming To SoCal This Summer—And The Waitlist Is Open!
Sip, sing and “proust!” your way through the weekend at the 2nd Annual Long Beach Oktoberfest. You’ll get a taste of the beloved “Volksfest” in Germany with authentic brews like Paulaner Golden Oktoberfest Bier while partaking in boozy traditions. This year’s celebrations will be happening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from September 23 to October 9, 2022. You’re guaranteed between 4 and 10 hours of fun, depending on the day —and how long you can stay standing. Once you step inside the ornate 1920s Scottish Rite Event Center in Long Beach, you’ll immediately be transported to Munich’s charming beer halls. You’ll join fellow lederhosen-clad revelers for a raucous celebration of brews, buzzing with Bavarian spirit, endless pours with performances by a live polka band. As you go from tap to tap, the world-famous host Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts will be serving up his signature mix of antics and tricks.
Eater
Teleport to Ibiza at This New Santa Monica Rooftop Restaurant
LouLou, a new French-Californian restaurant and lounge, is bringing ocean views and garlicky escargots to the rooftop of Santa Monica Place (395 Santa Monica Place, unit 100). The restaurant’s open, breezy design takes influences from husband-and-wife owners Erik and Florence Chol’s travels to Ibiza, Bali, and Mykonos, outfitted with lots of potted greenery, neutral tones, wicker chandeliers, candlelit tables, light wood, and deep cream-colored sofas.
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob to Open First Standalone Restaurant in Glendale
Massis Kabob, a family-run micro-chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, announced the opening of its first standalone restaurant in Glendale, California, set to unveil later in August. With over 45 years of grilling perfection and six mall-based locations in the Los Angeles area, this flagship location will...
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
vanlifewanderer.com
Chili John’s – One Of Burbank’s Most Beloved Restaurants
What started as a chili restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1913 by a Lithuanian immigrant named John Isaac would soon become a family legacy and a historical staple in a town halfway across the country. Before Chili John’s was born, Isaac was serving up his soon to be famous chili at his bar in 1900. Soon after, the first Chili John’s was born.
bestfriends.org
Mother and son help dogs get adopted, one hike at a time
If you’re looking for Ginny and Kenny Popovich, the mother-and-son duo that volunteers nearly every week at Best Friends in Los Angeles, you probably won’t find them at the lifesaving center. To find them, you’ll have to hit the trails. For the past seven years, Ginny and...
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Residents Star in New Documentary “The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief”
It was such a delight to meet Palm Springs residents Harriet Rosetto (the Jewish jail lady) and her holy thief, Rabbi Mark Borovitz. From directors Barry Rosenthal and Victor Velle, the documentary focuses on the history of Beit T’shuva, a Jewish recovery center in Los Angeles. This eye-opening film speaks volumes on their love for each other and their community.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity
The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand Oaks
A major grocery store chain with a "high tech twist" just opened a brand new store location in California. Read on to learn more. If you're one of those people who despise waiting in the checkout line, you'll be happy to learn that there's a new grocery store in town that lets you walk out of the store after you've shopped for your items.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
larchmontbuzz.com
For Lease – Sophisticated Mediterranean on a Golf Course!
Enter the dramatic living room with soaring ceiling height a sweeping staircase and grand piano. Cozy, blue-walled family room leads to the light-filled dining room with hand-painted walls and access to the backyard. Remodeled marbled kitchen with center island adjoins the sweet breakfast room and the downstairs bedroom with an...
monrovianow.com
A Moment in Monrovia History: Class of 1889 Orange Avenue School
Class of 1889 Orange Avenue School. Monrovia's first school building, built in 1887 for $18,000 at Orange (now Colorado) Avenue. Elementary grades on the ground floor, high School on the second floor from 1893 on.. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here. For more historic photos and papers,...
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
lovemeow.com
Sweet Dog Takes Two Kittens into Her Care and Knows Just What They Needed
A sweet dog took two kittens into her care and knew just what they needed. Two kittens, Encore and Pax, were just two weeks old when they were transferred from the San Bernardino shelter to Saving Pets One at a Time (SPOT). They needed round-the-clock bottle feeding, so Susan Hicks, a foster volunteer of SPOT, took them in with open arms.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash
On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
Comments / 0