Read on desotocountynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
desotocountynews.com
Ministry looks for ‘net’ success
Photo: Patrick and Hazel Simmons with their plans for a community tennis project and center in Memphis. They talked about the plans during a recent social event at the Southaven Tennis Complex. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) There is a program in Memphis looking to provide an outreach to underprivileged kids...
After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe
Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleblueprint.com
Do You Recognize Today’s FACES of Memphis?
Downtown residents and visitors may recognize these smiling FACES! Mother-daughter duo Carol and Amanda Lott have found a stellar (and fun!) way to build brand awareness for their two businesses by advertising on downtown’s vintage trolleys. The green trolley features The Lott Team; for 13 years, they’ve been one of the top five real estate teams with Crye-Leike. The red trolley promotes their latest joint endeavor, Shred415 at Peabody Place, a fitness studio they purchased in April.
bobgermanylaw.com
Horn Lake, MS - All Westbound Lanes Closed After Injury Crash on MS-302
Horn Lake, MS (August 8, 2022) - There were reported injuries in the aftermath of a car wreck outside of Horn Lake on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of MS-302 and Mallard Creek Drive. The injured parties were treated by attending paramedics, and all westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
‘It’s so unfair’: East Memphis apartment complex residents concerned they may lose utilities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alisha Moore worries she has only five days until she permanently loses electricity and water at her east Memphis apartment complex. “It’s so unfair,” she told FOX13 on Sunday. “I just want to break down and cry.”. Moore said she has lived at...
hottytoddy.com
Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi’s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
Oxford Eagle
Oxford community celebrates life of beloved middle-school teacher
This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday, August 5th. Before earning her early retirement in 2019, Mrs. Douglas was an...
Mississippi. police force welcomes new puppy to K-9 unit
The Oxford Police Department has welcomed a fresh face to its K-9 unit. The Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting approved the donation of one German Shorthaired Pointer puppy from Heaven Scent Shorthairs Kennel for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. This donation is valued at $1,200.00. During the City...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days
UPDATE: The bills have now been paid, according to a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Mt Pleasant, MS - Injuries Result from Car Accident at US-72 & MS-311
Mt Pleasant, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday, August 6, a serious collision in Mt. Pleasant left at least one person injured. The crash occurred near the juncture of US-72 and MS-311 at around 7:03 p.m. There were reported injuries at the scene, but the severity fo the related...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS – Crash near Dollar Tree on University Ave Results in Injuries
Paramedics were sighted at the scene at around 1:55 p.m. The crash occurred near the Dollar Tree store at the 1907 block of University Avenue. Ambulances were on-site to transport the injured parties to local hospitals for treatment. An ongoing crash investigation is in the hands of local authorities. Our...
WREG
Live At 9: Memphis City Council Members Discuss Defeat of Term Limit Referendum and More
Memphis voters overwhelmingly voted no to the idea of extending term limits on the City Council and City Mayor last week. That proposed amendment was put on the ballot by the current council earlier in the year. Council members Frank Colvett and Patrice Robinson weighed in on that decision and the agenda for their next meeting.
Unsafe lead levels found in water at Germantown schools as students head back to class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns heading into the first day of school in Germantown after the school district announced unacceptable lead levels in the water. The two schools affected are Riverdale School and Houston High School. Riverdale has three sinks affected and Houston High School has a total of 22...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates
Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell. Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall...
Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession
A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud. After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Russell was taken...
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Comments / 0