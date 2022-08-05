ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

desotocountynews.com

Ministry looks for ‘net’ success

Photo: Patrick and Hazel Simmons with their plans for a community tennis project and center in Memphis. They talked about the plans during a recent social event at the Southaven Tennis Complex. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) There is a program in Memphis looking to provide an outreach to underprivileged kids...
MEMPHIS, TN
Louisiana Illuminator

After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe

Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Moving company owner wanted in Oxford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
OXFORD, MS
Horn Lake, MS
Government
styleblueprint.com

Do You Recognize Today’s FACES of Memphis?

Downtown residents and visitors may recognize these smiling FACES! Mother-daughter duo Carol and Amanda Lott have found a stellar (and fun!) way to build brand awareness for their two businesses by advertising on downtown’s vintage trolleys. The green trolley features The Lott Team; for 13 years, they’ve been one of the top five real estate teams with Crye-Leike. The red trolley promotes their latest joint endeavor, Shred415 at Peabody Place, a fitness studio they purchased in April.
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Horn Lake, MS - All Westbound Lanes Closed After Injury Crash on MS-302

Horn Lake, MS (August 8, 2022) - There were reported injuries in the aftermath of a car wreck outside of Horn Lake on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of MS-302 and Mallard Creek Drive. The injured parties were treated by attending paramedics, and all westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion

The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi’s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Oxford community celebrates life of beloved middle-school teacher

This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday, August 5th. Before earning her early retirement in 2019, Mrs. Douglas was an...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
WREG

Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days

UPDATE: The bills have now been paid, according to a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at […]
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Crash near Dollar Tree on University Ave Results in Injuries

Paramedics were sighted at the scene at around 1:55 p.m. The crash occurred near the Dollar Tree store at the 1907 block of University Avenue. Ambulances were on-site to transport the injured parties to local hospitals for treatment. An ongoing crash investigation is in the hands of local authorities. Our...
OXFORD, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

