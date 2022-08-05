Watching Out for You: Falling gas prices and travel delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heatwaves have been dominating the forecast and news headlines. Recent data has shown that global temperatures rose about 1.98°F between 1901 and 2020. While two degrees doesn’t seem like much, it can mean significant changes in weather and climate patterns. Over the past decade, daily record high temperatures across the continental United States have occurred twice as often as record lows.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO