Watching Out for You: Falling gas prices and travel delays

Boone's gas station appeals vacate order; some customers hope owners win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers will once again be able to step inside Boone’s Marathon in the Portland neighborhood. Some residents in the area said they hope the owners’ win the fight to stay open. “There's a lot of incidents going around here that don't have nothing to...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked on Gene Synder near New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, both lanes are blocked on KY 841 West at MM 6.8 neat New Cut Road due to a crash. TRIMARC said one vehicle was involved and the crash happened around 9 a.m. Lanes are estimated to be blocked for at least an hour.
Wave 3
Science Behind the Forecast: What is a ‘heat dome’?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A heat dome occurs when the atmosphere acts like a lid, trapping heat near the planet’s surface, many times leading to heat waves. It can last from days to weeks. Research has found that when high-pressure combines with La Nina’s (the cooling of the ocean...
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
Wave 3
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a...
WBKO
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
Wave 3
Science Behind the Forecast: Are heatwaves getting worse?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heatwaves have been dominating the forecast and news headlines. Recent data has shown that global temperatures rose about 1.98°F between 1901 and 2020. While two degrees doesn’t seem like much, it can mean significant changes in weather and climate patterns. Over the past decade, daily record high temperatures across the continental United States have occurred twice as often as record lows.
WLKY.com
Newburg neighbor begging city leaders to do something after car plunges through his home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many neighbors who live along Jeanine Drive in the Newburg neighborhood are begging metro city leaders to do more after a string of car crashes on their street. A car crash once a week is what they said it's like living on Jeanine Drive. It's in...
Wave 3
‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly a week after a fire at the St. Vincent de Paul shelter displaced 26 people, the man who helped save the people from the smoke talked about his experience. The fire happened Wednesday at the shelter on the corner of Kentucky Street and Preston Street...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: How to avoid romance scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some great success stories out there for finding love online, but as more people of all ages go to dating sites and social media to find it, many are becoming victims instead of their goal of becoming a couple. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3
Donations for Eastern Kentucky accepted at all Jefferson County DMVs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, Jefferson County Clerk Offices are stepping in to help. Starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, people can drop off donated items to any of the eight Motor Vehicle Branch locations across the country. “No matter...
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Wave 3
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
Wave 3
Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. It happened just before 10 p.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of South 41st Street and found a man and a teenager...
Wave 3
Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As families fight the impacts of inflation, Sam’s Club in Louisville is offering their August Savings Week. The deals come just in time for back-to-school shopping. Located at 6622 Preston Highway, Sam’s Club will have nearly 100 items on sale, offering deals from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
'I need my mail': Some Portland residents concerned with mail delivery delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the Portland neighborhood, that’s three years straight, weeks on and weeks off not receiving mail. When you hear that, it’s easy to understand why so many feel helpless. “I don’t see the light coming. I’m a homeowner for 28 years, a taxpayer and...
