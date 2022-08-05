Pomona product Max Borghi plans to make most of second shot with Denver Broncos

CENTENNIAL – A second, longer look might be just what Max Borghi needed to get a roster spot with his hometown Broncos.

The running back who starred at Pomona and played his college ball at Washington State got a brief chance during the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp in June.

“At that time, due to our numbers, we couldn’t bring him on, but he was somebody we wanted to take a look at,” first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Thursday’s practice. “He’s a real smart guy, busted his butt. That’s what you need.”

While the opportunity wasn’t there the first time around, things have since changed. The Broncos recently lost reserve running back Damarea Crockett for the year with a knee injury. When Denver’s front office called to gauge his interest in competing for a roster spot, Borghi jumped at the chance – as soon as he got off the course.

“I was really playing a round of golf a couple of days ago and my phone’s blowing up. The Steelers were calling me. I was thinking about heading there,” Borghi said. “Then, the Broncos called me, and I was like ‘I’m going to Denver. Let’s do it.’”

After going undrafted, Borghi got his first chance with the Colts. That experience was short-lived and served as an introduction to life in the NFL. Indianapolis waived Borghi and replaced him with another undrafted running back from the Denver area, Phillip Lindsay. The two trained together in the offseason at Landow Performance before they traded spots on the Colts roster.

“I felt like in Indy, I didn’t really have a lot of opportunity to even show what I can do,” Borghi said. “Hopefully, the Broncos are willing to give me a good shot. If I get an opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it.”

Borghi grew up a Broncos fan and remembered going downtown with friends to celebrate the 2016 Super Bowl squad. He played three state championship games at Empower Field at Mile High, winning as a senior. He recorded more than 2,100 rushing yards and 1,100 receiving yards in his four seasons with the Cougars, scoring 43 touchdowns along the way. With the Broncos installing a new offense, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, Borghi’s hoping to get a chance to show he can be just as versatile in the professional ranks.

“I just want to show them I can do it all,” Borghi said. “Obviously, at Washington State … I was a little bit of a receiver, little bit of a running back, caught a lot of passes in my days. I think I’ll fit real well into the system.”

With Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in line to get most of the carries in the Broncos’ backfield, Borghi’s aware he might have to expand his game to stick. He got some work with the punt-return team Thursday.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get on the field,” he said. “I just want to play, and I want to be in Denver.”