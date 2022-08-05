ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

International Clown Week brings familiar acts to Las Vegas Strip

By Julia Romero
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rocco the clown is back and kicking off International Clown week at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

The fun-filled week started on Thursday, August 4 at Circus-Circus Las Vegas.

Those taking in the wild and wacky antics and circus acts also enjoyed light carnival bites.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z81vJ_0h5O5biz00
    International Clown Week at Circus-Circus (Credit: Circus-Circus)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FPfc_0h5O5biz00
    International clown week (KLAS)

Dave the Clown from the Ringling Brothers is also performing at the resort.

Several other circus acts will perform over the coming days including the Flying Poemas, and Uzeyer Noruzov the star from “America’s Got Talent.”

The celebration continues all throughout the week through Aug. 7.

Thunderbirds to perform Las Vegas flyover this afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds will be performing a Las Vegas arrival Monday afternoon as they return to their home station Nellis Air Force Base. The flyover will take place at 2:15 p.m., and comes after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. “Las Vegas is our home,” said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Elliott. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
RENO, NV
