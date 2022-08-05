Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
WLUC
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
WLUC
Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host. The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less. Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks...
WLUC
Marquette County Fair to return Aug. 11
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair is expected to return in high numbers this year. The Marquette County Fair has been known to have “three days of fun” ever since it was established in 1988. Fair President, Walt Maki sees this year being one of the...
WLUC
Marquette Maritime Museum teams with Liberty Children’s Art Project for summer art and history
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum partnered with Liberty Children’s Art Project for a summer program Monday afternoon. Children first toured the Maritime Museum learning about the history of Lake Superior and sailors and crews who work on the lake. Then, it was time for them to use their imagination to create or make up their own treasure map of the Upper Peninsula with their art.
WLUC
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
WLUC
Marquette applying to be EV smart community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is applying to become an electric vehicle smart community. The commission unanimously agreed to apply to a program by Clean Fuels Ohio, the Ecology Center and the Michigan Municipal League. 25 communities will be selected to participate, half of which will be...
WLUC
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
WLUC
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
WLUC
Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday. It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.
WLUC
Munising DDA helps business owners plant flowers
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now, Munising’s businesses look beautiful thanks to a Munising Downtown Development Authority grant. The flower beautification grant covers 50% or $250 of costs for businesses to plant new flowers. This is the second year the grant has been available. It has helped 18 businesses in...
WLUC
Project hopes to address Munising housing shortage
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising is going to see some new affordable housing from Detroit-area developer Renovare. The $18 million project is planned for the corner of Superior and Birch Streets. The developer seeks to build 36 mixed-income units. “When we talk about creating better places, it’s where people want...
WLUC
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
WLUC
Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night. The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris...
WLUC
GLIAC announces record-setting NCAA Division II streaming rights partnership with FloSports
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The GLIAC announced Monday that it has partnered with the FloSports streaming service. FloSports was founded in 2006 and the company says it is dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events. With this partnership now in place, college...
WLUC
County prosecutor: Marquette County felony drug cases ‘lower than last year’
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Drug-related crime remains an issue for Marquette County. In 2022, however, cases could be coming down. Last year, Marquette County led the state in felony meth cases based on population with 351 in total. Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said this number is now trending downward.
WLUC
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One person was found dead following a structure fire at 185 Silver Street early Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed structure fire at 3:26 a.m. The department said firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly. An...
