1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One person was found dead following a structure fire at 185 Silver Street early Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed structure fire at 3:26 a.m. The department said firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly. An...
Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night. The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris...
Marquette applying to be EV smart community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is applying to become an electric vehicle smart community. The commission unanimously agreed to apply to a program by Clean Fuels Ohio, the Ecology Center and the Michigan Municipal League. 25 communities will be selected to participate, half of which will be...
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
Munising DDA helps business owners plant flowers
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now, Munising’s businesses look beautiful thanks to a Munising Downtown Development Authority grant. The flower beautification grant covers 50% or $250 of costs for businesses to plant new flowers. This is the second year the grant has been available. It has helped 18 businesses in...
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
Project hopes to address Munising housing shortage
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising is going to see some new affordable housing from Detroit-area developer Renovare. The $18 million project is planned for the corner of Superior and Birch Streets. The developer seeks to build 36 mixed-income units. “When we talk about creating better places, it’s where people want...
County prosecutor: Marquette County felony drug cases ‘lower than last year’
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Drug-related crime remains an issue for Marquette County. In 2022, however, cases could be coming down. Last year, Marquette County led the state in felony meth cases based on population with 351 in total. Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said this number is now trending downward.
Covenant Point Bible Camp raises funds for inclusive week
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Covenant Point Bible Camp held its 21st annual triathlon fundraiser Sunday. The triathlon raises funds for its Autism Spectrum Disorder Family Camp in Iron River. “There are tons of triathlons out there but to do one that’s such a good cause makes it feel extra...
Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host. The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less. Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks...
Start the week with strength based workout
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reset from the weekend and start your Monday on an active note. Personal trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness shares a free-weight workout routine and explains the benefits of starting off the week with light movement. Do each workout for 12-15 repetitions and repeat the set...
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
Selling your Home with Stephanie Jones
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The housing market has seen some changes these past couple of months. Those looking to sell their home may find that they’re not getting many offers. For more tips on how to sell your home, you can contact Stephanie Jones here.
GLIAC announces record-setting NCAA Division II streaming rights partnership with FloSports
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The GLIAC announced Monday that it has partnered with the FloSports streaming service. FloSports was founded in 2006 and the company says it is dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events. With this partnership now in place, college...
