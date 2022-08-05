This year’s seven month valuation total already ranks sixth-highest for Rapid City

Read on www.kotatv.com
kotatv.com
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
Providers, public soon able to comment on one time child care money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) If the availability or cost of child care in South Dakota has you concerned, you’ll soon have chances to voice that opinion. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has what it describes as “listening sessions” slated for the next couple weeks. The...
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
newscenter1.tv
Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City
RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
kotatv.com
Money from vending permits for the Sturgis Rally goes to charity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To sell goods at the Sturgis rally, you have to have a vendor’s permit. But once you’ve paid the fee -- where does that money go?. Vendors are an important part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally; they don’t just help boost the local economy by selling their goods, but also by purchasing their vending permits from the City of Sturgis.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
newscenter1.tv
“New” flight services to Rapid City Regional Airport a welcome return thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to federal funding, Rapid City will be able to offer flight services on the West Coast once more. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gifted the airport a grant worth $1,000,000. With it, the airport will be able to re-establish and continue to offer service to the San Francisco Bay Area, especially for bringing in visitors during the peak summer season.
newscenter1.tv
August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
newscenter1.tv
City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
A major crime that takes place every year during the Sturgis Rally is human trafficking and Indigenous girls are a common target.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
kotatv.com
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the annual party. Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood.
KELOLAND TV
Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
newscenter1.tv
SWEET EXPANSION: Wyatt’s Lemonade hopes growth leads to bigger donation
STURGIS, S.D. — You might know him as the Sturgis Lemonade Kid, and no, that’s not a tribute to an old Wild West Icon. It’s the story you might recall of how Wyatt Dennis created a business thanks to a Facebook post. But as he’ll tell you, it wasn’t meant to start like this.
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
kelo.com
Second fatality during the Sturgis rally
SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
