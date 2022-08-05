Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Night’ game

He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
Terrique “Reek” Riddick, the mercurial running back from Woodbridge High School followed by two years at William Paterson University of New Jersey, signed a letter of intent Aug. 2 to play football for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. The signing took place at OutTrain Fitness & Performance...
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
OLNEY — The 17th edition of the Danny Rumph Classic rolled into its third day of action on Saturday, with four more games at La Salle University in the double-elimination event. The event is held annually as part of the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation's effort to bring awareness...
Toronto Blue Jays (60-49, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.45 ERA, .99 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.55 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -170, Orioles +145; over/under...
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
The 9th back-to-annual Delaware Burger Battle returns to round out the summer on the picturesque grounds of Rockford Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Saturday before Labor Day weekend. Some of Delaware’s fiercest chefs will put their burgers on the line as they compete for fame and glory in three categories: Critic’s Choice, Alternative Burger and People’s Choice.
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s.
With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well.
The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days.
The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area.
The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday.
This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.
New Castle County hopes to help small businesses take advantage of PGA’s first ever tour stop in Delaware this month. The BMW Championship, part of the PGA’s FedExCup playoffs, is at Wilmington Country Club this year. The PGA’s first ever visit to Delaware is expected to draw thousands...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 2019 collision that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club would’ve happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because the lead biker was “headed in that direction,” a crash reconstruction expert said Monday on the final day of testimony in the truck driver’s trial. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, who faces negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Prosecutors have argued that Zhukovskyy, who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that day, repeatedly swerved back and forth before the head-on crash and told police he caused it. But a judge dismissed eight charges related to whether he was impaired, and his attorney blames the lead biker, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the truck while driving drunk. Testifying for the defense, William Howerton of Scientific Boston, Inc., was asked where the collision between Mazza’s motorcycle and Zhukovskyy’s truck occurred.
A 14-year old was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon in the Overlook Colony community. New Castle County Police responded to West Brandywine Avenue and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, and listed in stable condition. Detectives continue to work the case and have not released...
When the Sixers went public with their plan for a downtown arena, they also announced the existence of 76 Devcorp. Formed to further the effort to bring a stadium to 10th and Market streets, the new development corporation is being chaired by David Adelman. Adelman is a longtime player in...
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Sussex GOP condemns ‘racist’ mailer sent by conservative group McGuiness pushes back after DE Dems endorse primary opponent A tale of two bills: Paid leave and pot Culture Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater Winterthur offers $2 admission to SNAP members Sign ... Read More
Comments / 0