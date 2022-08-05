AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections

Read on www.wsmv.com
Lack of oversight raises questions about how cyber attacks are prevented at Middle Tennessee schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After Austin Peay State University fell victim to a cyber attack back in the spring, WSMV4 Investigators wanted to know what’s being done to protect students and staff as everyone heads back to school. But as investigative reporter Lindsay Bramson found out, there’s no oversight...
TN Secretary of State’s office warns of resurfaced scam targeting businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Monday that a scam that began in early February 2022 has resurfaced and is again targeting businesses with a misleading mailer. According to Secretary Hargett’s statement, the deceptive mailer goes by TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company. Businesses across the...
Former TBI Director, Colonel of THP Larry Wallace dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI. He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992. “With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook...
Construction worker in critical condition after falling 30 feet into holding tank
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was rescued Monday morning by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, among other emergency personnel, after he fell 30 feet into a concrete holding tank at a construction site in Thompson’s Station. The volunteer rescue squad said in a series of Tweets...
