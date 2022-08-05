Felon accused of stealing car with 6-month-old baby inside has nearly 30 criminal convictions

Read on www.q13fox.com
Guest
3d ago
Same stories, different day. Thanks Jay inslee, and his Democratic cronies, and a big thanks to all who vote for this.
Reply(2)
12
Michael Bilson
3d ago
Remember, Democrats are fighting for his right to vote while incarcerated!!
Reply
9
Ann Plamondon
3d ago
Sorry there’s no new news here this is just typical of criminals in Inslee Washington.
Reply
5
q13fox.com
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
thejoltnews.com
Arrested on DUI suspicion, Lacey man accosts, harasses cops
A Lacey man was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel and began harassing officers after he was brought in custody. Olympia police arrested Jacob J. Rousseau, 28, on July 30 after a reported incident of driving under the influence (DUI) at the intersection of Cooper Point Road SW and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
q13fox.com
Police: Sultan man shoots family friend multiple times while he was walking away, killing him
SULTAN, Wash. - A Sultan man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a family friend several times as he was walking away, killing him. Deputies said the suspect walked up to the man, who was already collapsed on the ground, and shot him again.
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed during road rage incident in Federal Way, police say
A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Federal Way, according to police. Federal Way Police told FOX 13 News that officers were called to the report of a hit-and-run just after noon to S. 320th St. just a few blocks west of Pacific Hwy S.
redmond-reporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
q13fox.com
Officers arrest suspect accused of setting at least 4 fires in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a suspect they say set several fires around the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. According to the Seattle Fire Department, at least four fires were set in the neighborhood within a span of an hour. The first was reported around 7:28 p.m. at...
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
q13fox.com
Deputies are still investigating a deadly shooting in Snohomish
Investigators remain at the scene of a deadly shooting in Snohomish. Deputies said a man died after a domestic violence incident.
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Snohomish County's proactive approach to fighting crime, violence and drugs
Amid a raging fentanyl epidemic, drive-by shootings, gang violence, open-air drug markets, nuisance properties and illegal homeless encampments, law enforcement in Snohomish County is taking a pro-active approach to meeting the concerns of the community. The Spotlight’s cameras take viewers on a ride-along where arrests are made and services offered for those ready to accept help. Plus, Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a mysterious death after the partial remains of a missing sex offender were found. The Spotlight’s David Rose joins investigators as they excavate a property looking for clues to determine a cause of death. And, go behind the scenes with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as forensic investigators try to identify five John Doe’s. How your DNA can help put names to their faces and bring comfort to their families.
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
Tri-City Herald
Wrongful enforcement of DV protection order made family’s life hell, lawsuit alleges
Like many couples during the pandemic, Dontey and Rachel Watkins saw a strain in their marriage. But a wrongful arrest by the Olympia Police Department in November 2020 and a subsequent six months of criminal litigation made their lives hell, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week in the Western District of Washington alleges.
q13fox.com
Man attacked with metal pole in Downtown Seattle dies from injuries
SEATTLE - A 66-year-old man who was attacked with a metal pole in Downtown Seattle last week died from his injuries over the weekend. On Aug. 2, investigators said an officer near Third Avenue and Pike Street saw a man beating another man with a large metal pole. Medics treated...
Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house
The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale. The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale. But the...
q13fox.com
Driver critically injured in Everett head-on crash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a crash that left a driver critically injured Monday morning in Everett. The crash happened before 5:45 a.m. and closed the southbound lanes of Evergreen Way in the 11600 block. Investigators said a Honda traveling northbound, tried to turn left and was struck head-on...
q13fox.com
Police investigate after a man was shot by alleged car prowlers in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the back in West Seattle Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 2:00 a.m., someone called 911 saying a man had been shot near 42nd Ave. SW and SW Hill St. in the North Admiral neighborhood.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate 5 separate fires in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Fire crews responded to multiple separate fires in Kent early Monday morning. The fires happened near Southeast 240th Street between 104th and 106th avenues Southeast, in the East Hill neighborhood. Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the fires happened within 90 minutes. Investigators said there were...
White Woman Calls Police on Black Man Standing at His Home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
