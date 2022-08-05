ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

4 in critical condition after possible lightning strike near White House

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQPVa_0h5O424i00

Four people were critically injured following a lightning strike Thursday evening in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, authorities said.

The four patients, two men and two women, were all taken to area hospitals in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said in a Thursday evening news briefing.

The lightning strike was reported at 6:52 p.m. The victims were near a statue of Andrew Jackson, Maggiolo said, adding that "it appeared they were in the vicinity of a tree."

Uniformed Secret Service agents and U.S. Park Police officers who were in the area and witnessed the strike provided first aid to the victims, Maggiolo said.

"Their agents, their officers, witnessed this lightning strike and immediately began to render aid," Maggiolo said.

It's unclear exactly what the victims were doing at the time.

"All we know for sure is that there was a lightning strike in their immediate vicinity, and all four were injured," he said.

A CBS News camera that was recording on the White House North Lawn around the time of the lightning strike captured the powerful rumble of the thunder.

"The thunder was so loud, @gabrielle_ake and I jumped up in fright," CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes tweeted. "'That's too close - we're shutting down' advised photographer Ron Windham."

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Wife of U.S. naval officer sentenced in Japan for deadly crash pleads for government’s help

In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings,” the wife of a U.S. naval officer sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison for a deadly crash says she is angry with the punishment and is asking for American officials to help bring her husband home. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into and killing two pedestrians. The lieutenant's family says he lost consciousness due to altitude sickness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
The Independent

Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana

US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski’s husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news.“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaRepublican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun lawsNew York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Strike#Lafayette Park#U S Park#The White House#Uniformed Secret Service#U S Park Police#Cbs News
US News and World Report

Washington Town Told to Leave Due to Wildfire, Homes Lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this...
LIND, WA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
NESCOPECK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House
CBS San Francisco

Update: 3rd person dies from lightning strike near White House

Three people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police confirmed to CBS News Friday. One other remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.The Muellers' niece, Michelle McNett, said in a statement the couple were high school sweethearts who were on a trip to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary. They leave behind five children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.The lightning strike was reported...
JANESVILLE, WI
The Week

Rep. Jackie Walorski and 3 others dead in car crash

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was killed Wednesday along with two members of her staff — communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zachery Potts — when their SUV collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed. Walorski was 58 years old. Thomson...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy