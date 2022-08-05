Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty east winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...From late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * WINDS...East 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...85 northeast to 95 southwest. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start could rapidly spread.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO