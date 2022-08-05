LSU Tigers open for business as countdown to kickoff officially begins

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — The LSU Tigers took one step closer to putting last year’s 6-7 record behind them by holding the team’s first practice of the 2022 season in Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon.

The school has not posted a winning season since finishing a perfect 15-0 en route to its fourth national championship in 2019. In fact, last year’s 42-20 loss to Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl dropped them below .500, the Tigers had not posted a losing season since 1999 when they went 3-8

The team practiced at the Tigers’ indoor facility on Skip Bertman Drive.

New head coach Brian Kelly talked to media afterward.

“I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players that we put together in a very short order that can go out and play at a high level in the SEC,” said Kelly. “But the fact of the matter remains, we gotta figure out who those guys are.”

Kelly has a record of 263 wins, 96 losses and two ties during his college coaching career, which included 12 seasons at Notre Dame (92-29) before taking the helm at LSU after former head coach Ed Orgeron and the school agreed to part ways last season .

Orgeron guided the Tigers to the school’s fourth national championship and its second Heisman Trophy winner (Joe Burrow) in 2019.

Kelly will make his LSU coaching debut against Florida State inside the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

That game will be televised on WGNO-ABC 26.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

