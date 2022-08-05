US Postpones Missile Tests to Lower Tensions with China on Taiwan

Read on www.voanews.com
Voice of America
Blinken Touts ‘Extraordinary, Important’ Relationship with Philippines Amid Taiwan Tension
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Saturday met with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reaffirm ties with America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia amid rising tensions in the “volatile” region. Blinken said America’s relationship with the Philippines is “extraordinary” and assured the Philippines of its...
Voice of America
Taiwan Says Chinese Planes, Ships Carry Out Attack Simulation Exercise
TAIPEI — Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on Taiwan on Saturday, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt talks on security and other issues with the United States. Pelosi's brief unannounced visit during the...
Voice of America
ASEAN-9 Summit Includes Plea for Peace in South China Sea
Phnom Penh — Foreign ministers of nine Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members wrapped up their annual summit Saturday with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings to Myanmar's junta and plans to bolster COVID-19-injured economies. Prak Sokhonn, the Cambodian foreign minister and host of...
Voice of America
US Warns Pacific Isles of 'Struggle' Against Coercive Regimes
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — A top U.S. diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal. With China's military carrying out war drills around Taiwan and Russia...
Voice of America
China Extends Military Drills Around Taiwan
Taipei, Taiwan — China’s military extended provocative exercises in the waters and air surrounding Taiwan on Monday, a day after the drills had been scheduled to end. In a statement, China’s defense ministry said the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command would focus on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes near Taiwan. It is not clear how long the drills will last or where they will occur.
Voice of America
ASEAN Wraps Up Foreign Ministers Talks
Phnom Penh — Foreign ministers from the Association of South East Asian Nations wrapped up their annual meetings in Phnom Penh with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings for the junta in Myanmar and plans to bolster COVID-19-crushed economies. Foreign ministers and delegates from about...
Voice of America
China Eases COVID Suspension for International Flights
Beijing — China on Sunday shortened its suspension period for inbound international flights carrying COVID-positive passengers, signaling that Beijing could soon ease its strict border controls. Incoming flights carrying five positive COVID-19 cases, or four percent of the total passengers, will now face a reduced one-week suspension, the Civil...
Washington wants to address anti-west sentiment in Africa: Blinken is doing his bit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to three African countries this week is another sign of the Joe Biden administration’s US-Africa policy of reengaging with the continent. This was first unveiled in visits to Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal at the end of 2021. This time he is...
Voice of America
China's Hainan Expands COVID Lockdowns to Quell Outbreak
BEIJING/SHANGHAI — China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, state media reported, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases the past two years compared with many other regions in the country. The island in the South China...
Voice of America
As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversaries, Threat from China Breaks Military Taboo
Japan is marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan's prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government is planning a big increase in defense spending, long a taboo subject following Japan's defeat in 1945. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Tokyo, the dramatic change is driven by fears of the threat from China.
Voice of America
EU Lays Down 'Final' Text To Resurrect Iran Nuclear Deal
The European Union on Monday said it put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as four days of indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials wrapped up in Vienna. "What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind...
Voice of America
Myanmar Ambassador to China Died Sunday
Myanmar's ambassador to China died suddenly on Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to an obituary in Myanmar state media and diplomatic sources in Beijing. The obituary for Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe by Myanmar's foreign ministry in a state newspaper on Monday did not specify his...
Voice of America
US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour
Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Eases COVID Quarantine Rules for Incoming Travelers
Hong kong — Hong Kong will shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step to gradually unwind stringent pandemic rules that have isolated the Asian financial hub. Arrivals will need to self-monitor for a further four days, during which they...
Voice of America
Tons of Grain Leaving Ukraine
Four grain ships sailed from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports Sunday. The Joint Coordination Center, the body set up under the Black Sea Grain Initiative to monitor its implementation, authorized the departures through the maritime humanitarian corridor. The ships moving out of Ukrainian ports are headed to China, Italy and...
Voice of America
Chinese Tourist Hot Spot Sanya Imposes COVID-19 Lockdown
SHANGHAI — The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and restricted transport links to try to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that comes as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season. The curbs came into force at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) after...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 7
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10 p.m.: Pope Francis welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialog to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported. \
Voice of America
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Again Shelling Nuclear Plant
Ukraine accused Russia again Sunday of bombing Europe's largest nuclear power station, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and alleged that Moscow was engaging in "nuclear terror." Ukraine's state nuclear power firm said Russian forces damaged three radiation sensors at the facility in the attack Saturday night and wounded a worker...
Voice of America
Ex-Rebel Takes Oath as Colombia President in Historic Shift
Bogota, Colombia — Colombia’s first leftist president was sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a turning point in the history of a country haunted by a long war between the government and guerrilla groups. Sen. Gustavo Petro, a former member of Colombia's M-19 guerrilla...
Voice of America
One of Amazon's Biggest Deforesters Wins Demise of Protected Park
RIO DE JANEIRO — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the government of Brazil's third-largest state has given up a legal fight over protecting a state park in one of the Amazon's most biodiverse areas. The upshot of that decision is that a man responsible for the deforestation of huge swaths of protected land wins with finality a lawsuit against the government. The park will cease to exist.
