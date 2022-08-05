ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree

By CBS New York Team
2 moped-riding suspects wanted in Bronx robbery spree

Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx .

Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.

Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.

The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.

In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

