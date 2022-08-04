Leaked 10th-Generation iPad Renders Show No Headphone Jack, Single Rear Camera

Read on www.techeblog.com
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories 2022
Your Galaxy S22, S22+, or Ultra can stand on its own, but should it have to? Like any superhero, it needs sidekicks and sweet spy gadgets to take it to the next level. From charging, to protecting, to enjoying your phone, your Galaxy S22 deserves these accessories.
These are the best phones under $500 in 2022
In 2022, smartphones costing under $500 are some of the most capable devices, with OEMs mixing and matching components to create some of the most comprehensive packages. Add to it the unique advantages offered to help the device stand out, and you'll see that customers, now spoilt for choice, have a complex situation at hand.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android
So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
Apple’s next entry-level iPad could abandon the headphone jack
The days of headphone jacks on Apple’s devices are all but over. The company first removed the headphone jack from its iPhones and higher-end iPad models. Now, the company could be removing it from the entry-level iPad too. Earlier this week, MySmartPrice shared a first look at CAD renders...
Motorola Edge 2022 revealed in leaked official renders
The yet-to-be announced phone is said to feature 50MP triple cameras and a 6,000mAh battery
Best Samsung Galaxy A53 screen protectors 2022
We know you love your phone, but sometimes, accidents happen. Keep your phone looking like new with these screen protectors
OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and AI smart charging
Enjoy a seriously powerful gadget, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It gives you not only the power it need but also the speed you want, running on OxygenOS. Moreover, its AI-powered smart charging feature can give you a full day’s worth of power in only 10 minutes! Additionally, its 3D Cooling System 2.0 uses an ultra-thin vapor cooling system and cryo-velocity technology. Moreover, its 125W SUPERVOOC battery has a 4,800 mAh capacity and provides super fast and super safe charging. Furthermore, its 16 GB RAM has an Always Alive feature that lets you keep more than 35 active apps open in the background—simultaneously. Say goodbye to lag with its improved CPU and memory management technology. Designed to let you game with ease and multitask like a pro, it also has a 360° Antenna system and Smart Link technology.
Don’t Pay $449, Get an Unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone for $399 Shipped – Today Only
The Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone may be the best mid-range device for your money at this current time, and you can get one for $399 shipped after clipping the $37.52 on-page coupon, today only, originally $449. If you’re worried about battery life, especially when it’s powered by the Google Tensor, you’ll be happy to know that Adaptive Battery learns your favorite apps, so the device can be used for over 24-hours on a single charge. Product page.
The Google Pixel Fold may use old cameras and that makes sense
The long-rumored folding phone from Google, the Google Pixel Fold presumably, is now in the manufacturing stage, according to a leak spotted by our friends at PhoneArena (opens in new tab). A tipster on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claims that Foxconn, the Chinese manufacturer and assembly plant for many top consumer electronics companies, is currently making two new Google phones. One is the Google Pixel Fold, and the other may be the Google Pixel 7 Ultra.
New launch date teased for Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 flagships
It seems that Motorola has offered up a new release date for the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 in China. Inexplicably, Motorola cancelled this week's announcement date for both smartphones, a fate that also befell the OnePlus Ace Pro. Although Motorola has not explicitly confirmed a new release date yet, its Lenovo Mobile's General Manager has left a teaser for his Weibo followers.
The best smartphones of 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 series pricing denotes price jumps across the board
Samsung is geared to release a slew of mobile devices next week at Unpacked. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and its new premium watches at said event, and a new leak has now revealed pricing details of those products in Europe. As shared by...
