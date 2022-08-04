ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Leaked 10th-Generation iPad Renders Show No Headphone Jack, Single Rear Camera

techeblog.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Camera#Headphone Jack#Cad#Macbook
Android Police

Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches

We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design

Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories 2022

Your Galaxy S22, S22+, or Ultra can stand on its own, but should it have to? Like any superhero, it needs sidekicks and sweet spy gadgets to take it to the next level. From charging, to protecting, to enjoying your phone, your Galaxy S22 deserves these accessories.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

These are the best phones under $500 in 2022

In 2022, smartphones costing under $500 are some of the most capable devices, with OEMs mixing and matching components to create some of the most comprehensive packages. Add to it the unique advantages offered to help the device stand out, and you'll see that customers, now spoilt for choice, have a complex situation at hand.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android

So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Apple’s next entry-level iPad could abandon the headphone jack

The days of headphone jacks on Apple’s devices are all but over. The company first removed the headphone jack from its iPhones and higher-end iPad models. Now, the company could be removing it from the entry-level iPad too. Earlier this week, MySmartPrice shared a first look at CAD renders...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and AI smart charging

Enjoy a seriously powerful gadget, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It gives you not only the power it need but also the speed you want, running on OxygenOS. Moreover, its AI-powered smart charging feature can give you a full day’s worth of power in only 10 minutes! Additionally, its 3D Cooling System 2.0 uses an ultra-thin vapor cooling system and cryo-velocity technology. Moreover, its 125W SUPERVOOC battery has a 4,800 mAh capacity and provides super fast and super safe charging. Furthermore, its 16 GB RAM has an Always Alive feature that lets you keep more than 35 active apps open in the background—simultaneously. Say goodbye to lag with its improved CPU and memory management technology. Designed to let you game with ease and multitask like a pro, it also has a 360° Antenna system and Smart Link technology.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $449, Get an Unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone for $399 Shipped – Today Only

The Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone may be the best mid-range device for your money at this current time, and you can get one for $399 shipped after clipping the $37.52 on-page coupon, today only, originally $449. If you’re worried about battery life, especially when it’s powered by the Google Tensor, you’ll be happy to know that Adaptive Battery learns your favorite apps, so the device can be used for over 24-hours on a single charge. Product page.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The Google Pixel Fold may use old cameras and that makes sense

The long-rumored folding phone from Google, the Google Pixel Fold presumably, is now in the manufacturing stage, according to a leak spotted by our friends at PhoneArena (opens in new tab). A tipster on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claims that Foxconn, the Chinese manufacturer and assembly plant for many top consumer electronics companies, is currently making two new Google phones. One is the Google Pixel Fold, and the other may be the Google Pixel 7 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

New launch date teased for Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 flagships

It seems that Motorola has offered up a new release date for the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 in China. Inexplicably, Motorola cancelled this week's announcement date for both smartphones, a fate that also befell the OnePlus Ace Pro. Although Motorola has not explicitly confirmed a new release date yet, its Lenovo Mobile's General Manager has left a teaser for his Weibo followers.
CELL PHONES
CNN

The best smartphones of 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy