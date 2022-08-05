ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Voice of America

Blinken Gives US-Africa Strategy Address in Pretoria

Pretoria, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a speech on the key U.S. strategy for sub-Saharan Africa at the University of Pretoria on Monday, on the first leg of his Africa trip. Blinken stressed the value of democracy and the threats to it in his...
Voice of America

US Warns Pacific Isles of 'Struggle' Against Coercive Regimes

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — A top U.S. diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal. With China's military carrying out war drills around Taiwan and Russia...
Voice of America

Blinken Visits South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'

Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Sunday in what analysts describe as an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...
News Break
Voice of America

South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine

Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
Deadline

United Nations Raises “Grave Concerns” With Iran Over Treatment Of BBC News Journalists

Click here to read the full article. In an unprecedented move, the United Nations has formally raised “grave concerns” with Iranian officials over treatment of BBC News staff operating in the region. The BBC filed a complaint with the UN earlier this year regarding BBC News Persian staffers, which spotlighted online violence against journalists, gendered attacks faced by women and increased financial pressure from an ongoing asset freeze that operates as a “blunt financial sanction.” The UN’s Iran communication, which was delivered in May but has just been published, said it had “raised grave concerns over the continuation of reported harassment and...
Voice of America

US Senate Democrats Approve Climate, Tax Legislation

Washington — U.S. Senate Democrats, over uniform Republican opposition, Sunday approved sweeping legislation to combat climate change, trim health care costs and raise taxes on highly profitable corporations. The measure, a scaled-down version of President Joe Biden’s long-stalled economic legislative plan, was narrowly approved 51-50, with the tie-breaking vote...
Voice of America

Pentagon Announces $1 Billion in Aid for Ukraine

Pentagon — The Pentagon has announced $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, the single largest package of weapons and equipment from its inventories since Russia's February invasion. The latest assistance package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition and...
Voice of America

Taiwan Says Chinese Planes, Ships Carry Out Attack Simulation Exercise

TAIPEI — Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on Taiwan on Saturday, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt talks on security and other issues with the United States. Pelosi's brief unannounced visit during the...
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
Voice of America

ASEAN Wraps Up Foreign Ministers Talks

Phnom Penh — Foreign ministers from the Association of South East Asian Nations wrapped up their annual meetings in Phnom Penh with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings for the junta in Myanmar and plans to bolster COVID-19-crushed economies. Foreign ministers and delegates from about...
Voice of America

China Continues Military Exercises around Taiwan

China announced Monday it would continue to carry out major military exercises in areas around Taiwan. Several rounds of air and sea exercises were launched by China’s military last week. The exercises followed a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They were expected to end on Sunday.
Voice of America

EU Lays Down 'Final' Text To Resurrect Iran Nuclear Deal

The European Union on Monday said it put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as four days of indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials wrapped up in Vienna. "What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind...
Voice of America

Myanmar Ambassador to China Died Sunday

Myanmar's ambassador to China died suddenly on Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to an obituary in Myanmar state media and diplomatic sources in Beijing. The obituary for Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe by Myanmar's foreign ministry in a state newspaper on Monday did not specify his...
