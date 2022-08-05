Ex-Patriots Lineman Admits He Once Crashed Car to Avoid Bill Belichick’s Wrath

Read on outsider.com
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
4 Players Who Have Disappointed at Steelers Training Camp
Evaluations on the Pittsburgh Steelers are almost done.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Long Field Goal at Practice
In the event Justin Reid’s NFL career as a safety doesn’t work out, he might… The post WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Long Field Goal at Practice appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Scolds Fan for Throwing Souvenir Football at Him
Over the weekend, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen got pretty upset with a member of Bills… The post WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Scolds Fan for Throwing Souvenir Football at Him appeared first on Outsider.
36 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2022
Mosquitoes aren't the only things buzzing at NFL training camps this summer, as several young players are creating a name for themselves.
WATCH: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shoots Down Kid Reporter’s Fantasy Football Question
Often when kids get the opportunity to ask a question to a prominent NFL figure, typically the response goes viral for its wholesomeness. However, if you’re a 14-year-old reporter for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, be wary when entering New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s domain. One young journalist learned the coach’s stoic demeanor in an awkward way on Thursday morning.
WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice
At this point, someone on the New York Giants staff should have War’s hit song… The post WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice appeared first on Outsider.
Report: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65 Billion Sale of Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos will soon be under new ownership, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. The sale will come at a massive $4.65 billion price tag, too. Late Monday night, Schefter reported that NFL owners are expected to approve the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner Group. It’s led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.
