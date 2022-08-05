NASCAR: Best Paint Schemes for FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Read on outsider.com
Doctor Strange said in “Avengers: Infinity War” that “we’re in the endgame now.” The same can be said about the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which has just three races remaining before the playoffs begin in September. The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway is the last short track race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.
It’s no secret that NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has had a rough go as of late. Busch, who came into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 with seven straight finishes outside the top-10, bowed out of action early once again. Busch was part of a nine-car accident on lap 25, which took four drivers out of the race.
Only three races remaining before NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs begin, and Bubba Wallace still needs a win to qualify for the 16-team field. His second-place finish in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway was Wallace’s fourth-straight top-ten result. But falling only 2.9 seconds shy of the checkered flag behind Kevin Harvick was emotionally exhausting for the driver of the No. 23 car.
