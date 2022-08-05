ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR: Best Paint Schemes for FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway

By Jonathan Howard
 4 days ago
Only three races remaining before NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs begin, and Bubba Wallace still needs a win to qualify for the 16-team field. His second-place finish in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway was Wallace’s fourth-straight top-ten result. But falling only 2.9 seconds shy of the checkered flag behind Kevin Harvick was emotionally exhausting for the driver of the No. 23 car.
