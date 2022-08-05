ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7AL3_0h5O096x00

The Cleveland Browns have decide on what to do with Deshaun Watson in the preseason.

The league has decided to appeal the six-game suspension is Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson leaving his future in doubt. At this time the Browns have decided on if Watson will play with the team during the preseason. It was originally reported here.

The plan at this time is for Watson to play some in the preseason, though it is not known how much he will play. According to the report, it is not known if he will play in all three games or less.

Seeing Watson in the preseason could be interesting, it will be his first time playing since the 2020 season. If all goes to plan for the Browns and Watson, he’s on the field in week seven after a six-game suspension. The league is hoping for an indefinite suspension that will keep Watson off the field for potentially the 2022 season. There is a chance that Watson’s only time on the field in 2022 is the preseason.

Jacoby Brissett will start the season for the Browns. Josh Rosen and Josh Dobbs are expected to battle it out for the third-string quarterback job, which is the backup for at least six weeks.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one... Reason

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver

The Significance of Jordan Elliott

Ruling on Deshaun Watson was Never Going to be Satisfying

Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver

Comments / 53

Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

You are seeing the wave of the future...false allegations to get star players suspended because, even if you don't get arrested, all people have to do is accuse you and you're gone.

Reply(16)
12
Mike Briggs
3d ago

So, Mr Goodell is going to keep sending Mr Watson through this over and over UNTIL he gets the decision that HE wants!!Talk about double and triple jeopardy!!!!!

Reply(4)
6
Guest
4d ago

Watson going to loose all three preseason games! All Cleveland Browns fans will not show up only the coach himself!

Reply(12)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NBC Sports

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed

Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
ROSWELL, GA
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Indianapolis Colts Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have an interesting year ahead of them, as they return many of their starters from the 2022 season. The big question surrounds their huge offseason acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan. However, in the world of Madden, Indy will still be a desirable to team to play as due to the sheer power of running back Jonathan Taylor and their dominant offensive line. If you're curious who the Colts' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Colts roster.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again

On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy