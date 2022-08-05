ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I wouldn’t rule out filming more': Rowan Atkinson hints at a return for TV drama Maigret... which was dropped by ITV after just four episodes

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 4 days ago

He played the eponymous Chief Inspector in TV Drama Maigret.

And Rowan Atkinson has hinted at a return for the 2016 whodunnit, which was dropped by ITV after just four episodes over two seasons.

The actor, 67, told The Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff that he 'wouldn’t rule out filming more', admitting that it wasn't his decision to cancel it.

Open to it: Rowan Atkinson, 67, has hinted at a return for TV drama Maigret... which was dropped by ITV after just four episodes

‘It wasn’t my decision to pull the plug,’ Rowan said of the demise of the pipe-smoking detective.

‘That was down to ITV, who made some kind of judgment about what kind of shows they wanted to make and I guess how well — or not — our show was going down. It was their prerogative; and it’s not for me to raise any defence against that decision. But never say never. I wouldn’t rule out filming more.’

The show, set in 1950s France, was launched over Christmas 2016, but disappeared from our screens less than a year later.

From above: 'It wasn't my decision to pull the plug,' Rowan said of the demise of the pipe-smoking detective
Open: never say never. I wouldn't rule out filming more,' continued Rowan

It was based on books by Georges Simenon, published between 1931 and 1972, and featured his famous fictional French detective Jules Maigret.

Back in 2021, Radio Times reported that a new Maigret series was in the works, from Colin Callender's BAFTA-winning production company Playground Entertainment.

While little detail was revealed about the new series, the publication did report that Playground holds the rights to all 75 novels and 28 short stories based on the detective.

Rowan addressed claims that he is notoriously picky on his roles during a recent chat with Express.co.uk, admitting he needs to have 'total faith' in a project.

Projects: Rowan addressed claims that he is notoriously picky on his roles during a recent chat with Express.co.uk , admitting he needs to have 'total faith' in a project

'I'm very happy to work but I sort of need to work on something in which I have total faith and belief and understanding', he explained.

'It's got to inspire me, I suppose I have got to want to do it, [for example] The Johnny English movies and the Mr Bean movies.'

And admitting he needs recovery time after starring in a project, Rowan later explained: 'I feel creatively completely dead after projects, therefore I need three months or six months to think about nothing.'

Inspired: 'It's got to inspire me, I suppose I have got to want to do it, [for example] The Johnny English movies and the Mr Bean movies,' he shared

