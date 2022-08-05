Releases from Stagecoach to Yampa River become more important as climate warms

Read on www.steamboatpilot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Towers for the first leg of Steamboat Resort’s new gondola are in
A helicopter again roamed the skies above Steamboat Resort on Sunday, Aug. 7, as crews installed four more towers for what will eventually become the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America. Foundations for the Wild Blue gondola towers had been previously installed in a line that will stretch...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Absent a fire, Routt County’s largest wildland fire team works to get ahead of next blaze
In the early hours of last year’s Muddy Slide Fire, fire officials were watching multiple aircraft make drops over crowning trees from Routt County Road 16. Unsure of which direction the fire could spread and knowing there were 158 homes within five miles of the fire, Routt County’s Office of Emergency Management issued pre-evacuation orders for the Green Ridge and South Stagecoach areas.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sen. Rankin: Price controls on health care deal another blow to rural Colorado
Yet again, rural Colorado suffers as the Democrat majority moves to government control and focuses on the interests of the urban Front Range, this time to implement price controls on health care. Access to hospitals and other health care resources is fragile in rural communities where vital services are often...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dry, hot start to week for Steamboat before more monsoonal rain Thursday
Rain is expected to stay away from the Yampa Valley to start the week, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Forecasters initially thought this weekend could be a wet one, but cold air starting to accumulate near the north pole has worked to straighten out the jet stream and create a regional high pressure system over Colorado, keeping storms away, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ohana to host two custom print t-shirt events to support Mandala on the Yampa
This week, Ohana will host two live print events to help support Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Mandala on the Yampa. During the live prints events, held at 843 Lincoln Ave., the shop will custom silkscreen Jill Bergman’s Mandala on the Yampa design onto attendees’ t-shirt of choice. The Mandala on the Yampa community sand painting design will be on the press from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 12, with $10 from each shirt purchase being donated to support the Drepung Loseling monks’ cultural residency at the library.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Newborn Network to host Play and Learn in Oak Creek
The Newborn Network will offer Play and Learn, a twice weekly, no-cost, adult-child activity session, at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek starting Aug. 23. Play and Learn allows parents and caregivers to engage with their children in fun learning activities such as reading, singing, art, pretend play and movement activities.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Women’s Rights Rally draws crowd Saturday in Steamboat
A crowd was gathered near the side of Lincoln Avenue on the Routt County Courthouse lawn from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The group, many of whom were teens from Steamboat Springs High School, held colorful, homemade signs bearing slogans such as “we are not ovaryacting” and “my body, my choice.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nurse practitioner serves North Routt neighbors
On a Sunday evening with bad weather, when a young child was suffering from a bad ear ache, nurse practitioner Elizabeth Kirt was there for her North Routt County neighbors. Available seven days a week if needed, Kirt serves local community members as a sort of de facto medical clinic option in North Routt. And, yes, she can make house calls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Preventing substance abuse
Editor’s Note: This is part three of a three-part series on substance abuse. Part one covered substance abuse basics, and part two covered steps to recovery. When it comes to preventing substance abuse, it helps to know a little about how the brain works. “The brain is an amazingly...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Some weapons should be reserved only for police and military
Recent letters to the editor speaking out against allowing assault weapons in the hands of civilians or individuals are right on target. These guns should only be operated and owned by the military or police. No civilian or individual should be able to own these weapons. I recently read a...
Comments / 0