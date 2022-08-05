ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
FUN 107

Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm

When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
CARVER, MA
Bedford, MA
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

This storm was not messing around

Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
EVERETT, MA
macaronikid.com

Meet A Mom .... It's ME!

Thanks to this great community, we've got some new readers on board, and I thought I would take the opportunity this week to introduce myself - using our Meet A Mom series! Please say hi through email (erinm@macaronikid.com), Instagram, or on Facebook. Looking for a family friendly restaurant, easy day trip with toddlers or a fun teen event? Please ask! I love connecting with all of you!
PLYMOUTH, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Pet Food Drive THIS SUNDAY 8/7

A pet food drive organized by PAWsitive Pantry this weekend will collect cat and dog food to benefit The Open Door and Cape Ann Animal Aid. Help us stock our shelves so that we have the food people need for their pets! Dogs and cats are part of the family, so lets make sure everyone gets the meals they need.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Explained Podcast – Goes to the Dogs

It’s August, often referred to as the dog days of summer. So we thought it might be an appropriate time to do our Bedford Explained Podcast on dogs. There are currently 1549 licensed dogs in Bedford. Dogs have always been an important way to connect. I know our morning dog walking group was a huge source of comfort throughout the pandemic. It is still today a great source of camaraderie and friendship in the neighborhood. As Harry Truman said about Washington. “ If you want a friend – get a dog.” Although Truman was talking about the culture in DC as being unfriendly, his advice still rings true. There is no better bonding than to be out with your dog in the neighborhood.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
DEDHAM, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
