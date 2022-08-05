Read on www.thebedfordcitizen.org
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
Bennie the Dog: I really do like to hug everyone
It’s time to muse joyfully on Bennie the dog. Bennie took some time out of his schedule to sit down and talk with us here at InDepthNH. This is Part 1 of a two-part series. InDepthNH: Bennie, this is your first summer as a really big boy, you’re almost two years old. How is it going?
WCVB
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on 90-degree day up for adoption, police say
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm
When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
Zoo animals in Mass. beat summer heat with ‘bloodsicles’ and other frozen treats
Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week. Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat...
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
Worcester Animal Rescue League Rescuing 20 Pit Bulls, Needs Donations
WORCESTER - The Worcester Animal Rescue League is taking in 20 pit bulls from a local cruelty case and needs help with some donations. dry and wet dog food (Purina ONE is the preferable brand) soft dog treats. dog enrichment toys (Benebones, Jolly Balls and other durable dog toys) comforters,...
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
macaronikid.com
Meet A Mom .... It's ME!
Thanks to this great community, we've got some new readers on board, and I thought I would take the opportunity this week to introduce myself - using our Meet A Mom series! Please say hi through email (erinm@macaronikid.com), Instagram, or on Facebook. Looking for a family friendly restaurant, easy day trip with toddlers or a fun teen event? Please ask! I love connecting with all of you!
NECN
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Pet Food Drive THIS SUNDAY 8/7
A pet food drive organized by PAWsitive Pantry this weekend will collect cat and dog food to benefit The Open Door and Cape Ann Animal Aid. Help us stock our shelves so that we have the food people need for their pets! Dogs and cats are part of the family, so lets make sure everyone gets the meals they need.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
The Bedford Explained Podcast – Goes to the Dogs
It’s August, often referred to as the dog days of summer. So we thought it might be an appropriate time to do our Bedford Explained Podcast on dogs. There are currently 1549 licensed dogs in Bedford. Dogs have always been an important way to connect. I know our morning dog walking group was a huge source of comfort throughout the pandemic. It is still today a great source of camaraderie and friendship in the neighborhood. As Harry Truman said about Washington. “ If you want a friend – get a dog.” Although Truman was talking about the culture in DC as being unfriendly, his advice still rings true. There is no better bonding than to be out with your dog in the neighborhood.
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
Like the job UHub is doing? Consider a contribution. Thanks!
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
