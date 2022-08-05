Lynchburg City School leaders sidestep questions about staffing vacancies

Read on www.wsls.com
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel Maven
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSLS
Amherst school officials hold active shooter training, update policies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools welcomed teachers back Monday for the 2022-2023 school year with an active shooter training. After the tragedy in Uvalde, a lot of school leaders reflected on their policies and procedures, and Superintendent Dr. William Wells said he knew he needed to do something.
WSLS
Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them. Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions.
Danville school officials, police welcome students back to the classroom
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The first round of southwest Virginia public school students returned to the classroom on Monday morning, including students from across Danville, who were welcomed with open arms by administrators, teachers, and even police officers. Not only is Lesa Shelton — the principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville — happy […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department has Back 2 Back initiative for first day of school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is partnering with Danville Public Schools to build positive relationships with students. Danville Police officers greeted students at every Danville Public School for their first day back to school Monday morning. The Danville Police Department’s Back-to-Back initiative is a way to show...
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named the new principal at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
WSLS
Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated
ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands schools to give all students free lunches
LOW MOOR, Va. – On July 1, Covington City Schools, Alleghany County Public Schools, and the Jackson River Technical Center merged administratively, paving the way for a new era of education in the area. Now, the schools are offering their students something a lot of people will be grateful...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Public Schools introduce new teachers
Appomattox County Public Schools introduced its new teacher hires for the 2022-23 school year on Friday at Appomattox Elementary School. The teachers were treated to a lunch and broke up into meeting rooms afterward. See the full list of teachers in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
WSET
133 Danville teachers resigned last school year, report says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide teacher shortage is being felt on the Southside after more than a hundred teachers resigned last year. A July report from Danville Public Schools showed there were 520 teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, but the number of resignations hit 133. Danville city...
wfirnews.com
Former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. released temporarily from jail
Former Roanoke City councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s temporary leave from jail on bond last week marked an unusual twist in his ongoing legal saga. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story.
WDBJ7.com
The waitlist for Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing is opening next week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The waitlists for Roanoke’s Housing Choice Voucher Program is opening August 15. The Section 8 housing program provides rental assistance to low income families. “There is an extreme intense need for affordable housing,” said Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director David Bustamante. “So, hopefully, with...
WDBJ7.com
Thousands attend Lynchburg back-to-school event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together, a back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
WSLS
McDonald’s Hiring event, Omni Homestead Resort update and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. McDonald’s Restaurants in North Caroline and Southern Virginia is hosting a drive-up hiring day event. It starts at 10:00 a.m. The local franchises are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join the company in the fall. You have until 5:00 p.m. if you’re interested.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
WSLS
$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
WSLS
Town of Hurt officials ask for community help ID’ing those behind ‘propaganda pamphlets’
HURT, Va. – Town of Hurt officials are looking for information regarding pamphlets that were found in the town on Wednesday. Mike Jones, Deputy Town Manager for Public Safety for the Town of Hurt said they have received several complaints about propaganda reported around the area. The pamphlets contain...
WSET
GALLERY: Danville Police asks for community's help to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department shared a series of pictures of people they said may have information about a crime. If you know any of the people pictured, they are asking you...
