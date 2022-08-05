Read on whnt.com
Limestone Man Steals and Totals Fire Engine
A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. One of those vehicles belonged to Tanner Volunteer Fire Department -- and it's a total loss.
Law Enforcement Update on Joe's Pawn Shop Investigation
Multiple people, including the owners, were arrested after federal agents raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville on Thursday. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims gave an update on the four-month-long investigation on Monday.
Limestone County Schools First Week Back In Session
Limestone County School Officials talk about all of the preparations as students return to the classroom. Limestone County Schools First Week Back In Session. Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner Robbed, Set on Fire. Limestone County Schools Planning for More Students …. Madison County School Systems Address Possible COVID …
Family Services Center’s ‘FAST’ program marks 25 years of helping students and families
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the school year starts, so does a program from the Family Services Center that brings students, parents, and services together in one place. The “Fast” or Families and Schools Together has been helping students and families for 25 years. Cynthia Patterson works...
Madison County School Systems Address Possible COVID Transmission a School Begins
Most Alabama students are now starting their first week of school. And, in this era, that means renewed concern about COVID-19 exposure. Most of Alabama is at a high community transmission level, including all of North Alabama.
Limestone County Schools Planning for More Students in 2022
Monday marks the first day of the 2022-23 school year for Limestone County Schools. As the district welcomes its students back for a new year, some issues that plagued the district last year are back for round two.
New Pre-school Opens in Muscle Shoals
The Muscle Shoals Early Learning Center has been in development for around a year and a half. Teachers there told News 19 that they dealt with several last-minute preparations, but that they were ready to give kids a fun, educational, and safe learning environment.
NAACP Hosts "Back 2 School Career Day" in Athens
Organizers of the inaugural "Back 2 School Career Day" say that such an event will help build the Athens-Limestone Community where it's needed most and sets the tone for the rest of the school year. The event was hosted at Athens' Fitness Park on Saturday.
