WHNT-TV

Limestone Man Steals and Totals Fire Engine

A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. One of those vehicles belonged to Tanner Volunteer Fire Department -- and it's a total loss.
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Limestone County Schools First Week Back In Session

Limestone County School Officials talk about all of the preparations as students return to the classroom. Limestone County Schools First Week Back In Session. Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner Robbed, Set on Fire. Limestone County Schools Planning for More Students …. Madison County School Systems Address Possible COVID …
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
City
WHNT-TV

New Pre-school Opens in Muscle Shoals

The Muscle Shoals Early Learning Center has been in development for around a year and a half. Teachers there told News 19 that they dealt with several last-minute preparations, but that they were ready to give kids a fun, educational, and safe learning environment.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT-TV

NAACP Hosts "Back 2 School Career Day" in Athens

Organizers of the inaugural "Back 2 School Career Day" say that such an event will help build the Athens-Limestone Community where it's needed most and sets the tone for the rest of the school year. The event was hosted at Athens' Fitness Park on Saturday.
ATHENS, AL

