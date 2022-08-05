Covid numbers continue to be alarmingly high caused by the new BA.5 variant. The number of cases and the positivity rate would be pretty scary if we were in a different time. Yet, I went out to eat last week and the restaurant was packed, with people waiting to get in. Anecdotally, people who do get covid are not getting severely sick. The vaccines seem to be doing what they said all along, protecting against severe illness. Still, I know personally I would rather not test that.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO