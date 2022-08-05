Read on www.thebedfordcitizen.org
Letter to the Editor: A Business Owner’s Perspective on the Proposed Bike Path
I am the owner of Bedford Children’s Center (BCC). In our daycare we have 81 children totaling 45 families, mostly Bedford residents, and 25 team members. I also reside on Concord Rd. The bike path details presented this spring are very concerning. At BCC, we use every inch of...
An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale
A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
10 Reasons Why You Should Subscribe to The Bedford Citizen
Local news matters because it fosters debate, connects community members, and makes Bedford a better place to live and work. You are new to Bedford and want to learn more about the town you now call home. You’ve moved away but Bedford is still where your heart is. No...
New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks
Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
Changes to Bedford Precincts & Early Voting Options for the September 6 Mass Primary
Based on the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature has updated voter precincts in the Commonwealth and Governor Baker has codified early voting procedures. Bedford has a new precinct—2A—that will be represented by the Fifth Congressional District, currently served by Katherine Clarke of Lexington. Approximately 500 Bedford registered voters reside in Precinct 2A.
Thank you to the BFD from the BFC!
Bedford Family Connection (BFC) would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the amazing crew at the Bedford Fire Department. It was a hot morning in the sun, but that didn’t stop our community from coming together around our incredible first responders. The Bedford Family Connection is a...
Regional MPO Rescinds Funding but Still Supports Bikeway
Members of the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) last month formally rescinded the Minuteman Bikeway extension from the list of funded transportation projects this year. But their unanimous vote to withdraw included a resolution supporting the project, with a commitment to “working with the town to fund it in...
An Obituary: Virginia Bumbaca Albanese
Virginia Bumbaca Albanese passed away on July 31, 2022. A 43-year resident of Bedford, Mrs. Albanese was a homemaker, professional seamstress, daycare provider, retail manager, and medical administrative assistant. She was known for her loving nature, contagious laugh, and bubbly personality. Funeral services were held from the Douglass Funeral Home...
Experts Cite Impact of State’s Housing Shortage – Solving the Suburban Housing Crisis
The Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development said Wednesday that mitigation of the state’s housing shortage ultimately is the responsibility of towns and cities. “We have done the things we think state government can and should do. But every land-use decision is a local vote,” Secretary Mike Kennealy...
Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans
It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
51 Years and Still Going Strong ~ Springs Brook Park Celebrates This Weekend
When Springs Brook Park formally opened in the summer of 1971. Michael Dukakis was a state legislator, Bedford Center was a destination for bowling and skating, you could take a train from Loomis Street to North Station, and no one had ever heard of Beyonce, Tom Brady, or David Ortiz, who were all waiting to be born.
Official Assures No Local Impact When Amazon Acquires iRobot
Amazon will acquire Bedford-based iRobot in a definitive merger agreement announced by the two companies on Friday. A high-ranking corporate official, who asked to remain anonymous, later in the day expressed assurance that “there are no current plans that would have an impact on iRobot HQ that are a result of the proposed acquisition.”
Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194 Boasts Three New Eagle Scouts
Bedford recently gained three new Eagle Scouts, the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America. To achieve the honor, young men must earn numerous badges, then plan and carry out a project that will benefit their community in some way. The three new Eagle Scouts are Henry Su, Vishal Borra, and Quinn Ricci. This makes 96 Scouts who have attained the prestigious Eagle award as members of Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194.
Noted Singer-Songwriter Performing Locally Aug. 7 to Benefit Ukraine
A singer-songwriter with a national following and a compelling story is scheduled to present a 90-minute benefit concert in Bedford on Sunday, Aug. 7. Jesse Ruben will perform at the First Parish Church on the Common at 4 p.m., with all proceeds going to the organization Ukraine Forward. Tickets at $20 are available online through https://ukraineforward.ticketspice.com/benefit-concert-for-ukraine-in-bedford-ma.
Young BHS Graduate Carries the Torch for Armenian-American Musical Tradition
Twenty-year-old Datev Gevorkian is the face of a new generation of Armenian-American musicians. The 2020 Bedford High School graduate, a junior at Gordon College in Wenham, recently returned with a small ensemble of cousins and friends from Armenia, where they played in urban clubs and tiny villages. Sunday afternoon Gevorkian...
Bedford’s First-Ever Asphalt Street Art has been Installed on Mudge Way
Bedford is now home to a vibrant original street art mural. Elise Harfield, a 2022 graduate of Bedford High School, painted the “asphalt art” on Mudge Way, just past the Bedford Free Public Library. Her work was commissioned by the Bedford Cultural District. Harfield was a student of...
Covid – What Won’t You Do? What’s Bedford Thinking?
Covid numbers continue to be alarmingly high caused by the new BA.5 variant. The number of cases and the positivity rate would be pretty scary if we were in a different time. Yet, I went out to eat last week and the restaurant was packed, with people waiting to get in. Anecdotally, people who do get covid are not getting severely sick. The vaccines seem to be doing what they said all along, protecting against severe illness. Still, I know personally I would rather not test that.
New Recreation Director Calls Position “a Natural Fit”
A positive experience as a volunteer can provide the spark for a whole new career. Josh Smith, Bedford’s new Director of Recreation, began coaching in 2017 when his young daughters took an interest in basketball. He ended up starting the Arlington Basketball Club, a skills-and-drills program for children from kindergarten through eighth grade in their home town.
Part-Time Inspector Joins Town Health Staff
An experienced public health professional will be joining the Bedford Health Department as a part-time inspector, paid through a state grant. Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter introduced Ann Loree at Monday’s regular meeting of the Board of Health. Loree, a former health director in Westminster, will have...
Changes at The Bedford Citizen: Search Begins for New Managing Editor
Broadly speaking, The Citizen is seeking a candidate with five years of journalism experience who has managed or assisted with the management of a newspaper or publication focused on town government reporting. Demonstrated success with developing content, sound editorial judgment, and excellent writing and communication skills are among the required...
