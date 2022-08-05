ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale

A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
The Bedford Citizen

New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks

Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
The Bedford Citizen

Changes to Bedford Precincts & Early Voting Options for the September 6 Mass Primary

Based on the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature has updated voter precincts in the Commonwealth and Governor Baker has codified early voting procedures. Bedford has a new precinct—2A—that will be represented by the Fifth Congressional District, currently served by Katherine Clarke of Lexington. Approximately 500 Bedford registered voters reside in Precinct 2A.
The Bedford Citizen

Thank you to the BFD from the BFC!

Bedford Family Connection (BFC) would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the amazing crew at the Bedford Fire Department. It was a hot morning in the sun, but that didn’t stop our community from coming together around our incredible first responders. The Bedford Family Connection is a...
The Bedford Citizen

Regional MPO Rescinds Funding but Still Supports Bikeway

Members of the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) last month formally rescinded the Minuteman Bikeway extension from the list of funded transportation projects this year. But their unanimous vote to withdraw included a resolution supporting the project, with a commitment to “working with the town to fund it in...
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Virginia Bumbaca Albanese

Virginia Bumbaca Albanese passed away on July 31, 2022. A 43-year resident of Bedford, Mrs. Albanese was a homemaker, professional seamstress, daycare provider, retail manager, and medical administrative assistant. She was known for her loving nature, contagious laugh, and bubbly personality. Funeral services were held from the Douglass Funeral Home...
The Bedford Citizen

Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans

It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
The Bedford Citizen

Official Assures No Local Impact When Amazon Acquires iRobot

Amazon will acquire Bedford-based iRobot in a definitive merger agreement announced by the two companies on Friday. A high-ranking corporate official, who asked to remain anonymous, later in the day expressed assurance that “there are no current plans that would have an impact on iRobot HQ that are a result of the proposed acquisition.”
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194 Boasts Three New Eagle Scouts

Bedford recently gained three new Eagle Scouts, the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America. To achieve the honor, young men must earn numerous badges, then plan and carry out a project that will benefit their community in some way. The three new Eagle Scouts are Henry Su, Vishal Borra, and Quinn Ricci. This makes 96 Scouts who have attained the prestigious Eagle award as members of Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194.
The Bedford Citizen

Noted Singer-Songwriter Performing Locally Aug. 7 to Benefit Ukraine

A singer-songwriter with a national following and a compelling story is scheduled to present a 90-minute benefit concert in Bedford on Sunday, Aug. 7. Jesse Ruben will perform at the First Parish Church on the Common at 4 p.m., with all proceeds going to the organization Ukraine Forward. Tickets at $20 are available online through https://ukraineforward.ticketspice.com/benefit-concert-for-ukraine-in-bedford-ma.
The Bedford Citizen

Covid – What Won't You Do? What's Bedford Thinking?

Covid numbers continue to be alarmingly high caused by the new BA.5 variant. The number of cases and the positivity rate would be pretty scary if we were in a different time. Yet, I went out to eat last week and the restaurant was packed, with people waiting to get in. Anecdotally, people who do get covid are not getting severely sick. The vaccines seem to be doing what they said all along, protecting against severe illness. Still, I know personally I would rather not test that.
The Bedford Citizen

New Recreation Director Calls Position "a Natural Fit"

A positive experience as a volunteer can provide the spark for a whole new career. Josh Smith, Bedford’s new Director of Recreation, began coaching in 2017 when his young daughters took an interest in basketball. He ended up starting the Arlington Basketball Club, a skills-and-drills program for children from kindergarten through eighth grade in their home town.
The Bedford Citizen

Part-Time Inspector Joins Town Health Staff

An experienced public health professional will be joining the Bedford Health Department as a part-time inspector, paid through a state grant. Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter introduced Ann Loree at Monday’s regular meeting of the Board of Health. Loree, a former health director in Westminster, will have...
