ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Select Board and Town Manager to Set Priorities for the Coming Year at Monday Meeting

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Changes to Bedford Precincts & Early Voting Options for the September 6 Mass Primary

Based on the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature has updated voter precincts in the Commonwealth and Governor Baker has codified early voting procedures. Bedford has a new precinct—2A—that will be represented by the Fifth Congressional District, currently served by Katherine Clarke of Lexington. Approximately 500 Bedford registered voters reside in Precinct 2A.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor ~ Perspective on the Finance Committee Appointment Process

The context of my statement partially referred to in the article (full version below), was my approaching the appointment process with a spirit of cooperation, compromise, and consensus-seeking. I listened and reflected on the deliberations and views expressed at our previous meeting and offered a compromise that I believed was the other members’ top selection for appointment to the Finance Committee along with the person who by far was my top choice. I was genuinely surprised my compromise position did not even receive a second so we could discuss and deliberate over it. My statement (see below) was made with the hope that the other FCAA members consider and reflect on these thoughts as we continue deliberations. I continue to have faith in the process and believe we will reach a good conclusion for the town in the near term.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Bedford, MA
Government
The Bedford Citizen

New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks

Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans

It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Personnel Management#The Select Board
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: A Plan for Willson Park

Willson Park is one of the first notable sights that visitors from Billerica/Chelmsford and Concord/Carlisle see when they enter Bedford. It also has an important history, dating back to at least the 19th of April, 1775. It presently shows nothing to reflect its importance. I join many others whom I have spoken with about how it is cared for. This is not to discredit the DPW but let’s face it—flower beds and landscaping, in general, are not their forte. They dutifully plant geraniums (spaced way too far apart in my humble opinion) and they mulch everything in sight, including the traffic sign post. But there is not enough time in their busy schedule to maintain the planting, deadheading the geraniums, etc.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Bedford Citizen

Real Estate Transfers ~ July 15, 2022

Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 146 Dudley Road #146, a 6 room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1998:. Sold by 146 Dudley Road NT and Thomas Prendergast on 07/01/22 to Thomas E Prendergast RET and Thomas Prendergast for $258,000. 277 Carlisle Road,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Official Assures No Local Impact When Amazon Acquires iRobot

Amazon will acquire Bedford-based iRobot in a definitive merger agreement announced by the two companies on Friday. A high-ranking corporate official, who asked to remain anonymous, later in the day expressed assurance that “there are no current plans that would have an impact on iRobot HQ that are a result of the proposed acquisition.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

New Recreation Director Calls Position “a Natural Fit”

A positive experience as a volunteer can provide the spark for a whole new career. Josh Smith, Bedford’s new Director of Recreation, began coaching in 2017 when his young daughters took an interest in basketball. He ended up starting the Arlington Basketball Club, a skills-and-drills program for children from kindergarten through eighth grade in their home town.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Part-Time Inspector Joins Town Health Staff

An experienced public health professional will be joining the Bedford Health Department as a part-time inspector, paid through a state grant. Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter introduced Ann Loree at Monday’s regular meeting of the Board of Health. Loree, a former health director in Westminster, will have...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Health Department Receives Test Kit Donation from Bedford Rotary Club

On July 20, 2022, the Bedford Health Department received 300 COVID-19 rapid antigen home test kits donated by the Rotary Club of Bedford. Danielle Williams and Julie Genova from the Bedford Health Department accepted the donation from Christine Pinney, from the Rotary Club of Bedford. This donation will assist the Town of Bedford in continuing to provide free COVID-19 test kits to Bedford Residents.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale

A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Planning Board Approves Site Plan Changes at 35 Crosby Drive

During its meeting on July 12, the Planning Board approved a site plan for a proposed life-science facility at 35 Crosby Drive, subject to determination of applicability by the Conservation Commission. The board reviewed proposed site-plan changes for the construction of a 160,000-square-foot facility and a parking structure. The board...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy