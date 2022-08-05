Select Board and Town Manager to Set Priorities for the Coming Year at Monday Meeting

Read on www.thebedfordcitizen.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
Related
Experts Cite Impact of State’s Housing Shortage – Solving the Suburban Housing Crisis
The Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development said Wednesday that mitigation of the state’s housing shortage ultimately is the responsibility of towns and cities. “We have done the things we think state government can and should do. But every land-use decision is a local vote,” Secretary Mike Kennealy...
Changes to Bedford Precincts & Early Voting Options for the September 6 Mass Primary
Based on the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature has updated voter precincts in the Commonwealth and Governor Baker has codified early voting procedures. Bedford has a new precinct—2A—that will be represented by the Fifth Congressional District, currently served by Katherine Clarke of Lexington. Approximately 500 Bedford registered voters reside in Precinct 2A.
10 Reasons Why You Should Subscribe to The Bedford Citizen
Local news matters because it fosters debate, connects community members, and makes Bedford a better place to live and work. You are new to Bedford and want to learn more about the town you now call home. You’ve moved away but Bedford is still where your heart is. No...
Letter to the Editor ~ Perspective on the Finance Committee Appointment Process
The context of my statement partially referred to in the article (full version below), was my approaching the appointment process with a spirit of cooperation, compromise, and consensus-seeking. I listened and reflected on the deliberations and views expressed at our previous meeting and offered a compromise that I believed was the other members’ top selection for appointment to the Finance Committee along with the person who by far was my top choice. I was genuinely surprised my compromise position did not even receive a second so we could discuss and deliberate over it. My statement (see below) was made with the hope that the other FCAA members consider and reflect on these thoughts as we continue deliberations. I continue to have faith in the process and believe we will reach a good conclusion for the town in the near term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks
Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
Two-Family Housing Amendments Targeted for Spring Town Meeting
The Planning Board voted Tuesday, July 26, to include zoning bylaw amendments expediting expansion of the town’s inventory of two-family dwellings on the 2023 Annual Town Meeting warrant. Board Chair Steven Hagan advised against proposing “sweeping” changes at the fall town meeting and recommended waiting until the annual town...
Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans
It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
Changes at The Bedford Citizen: Search Begins for New Managing Editor
Broadly speaking, The Citizen is seeking a candidate with five years of journalism experience who has managed or assisted with the management of a newspaper or publication focused on town government reporting. Demonstrated success with developing content, sound editorial judgment, and excellent writing and communication skills are among the required...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Town Manager Recommends November 14 for Bedford’s 2022 Special Town Meeting
Bedford’s 2022 fall town meeting will be later and smaller than usual. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be short. Town Manager Sarah Stanton told the Select Board at its meeting Monday that she is recommending Monday, Nov. 14, for the upcoming special town meeting. Past fall...
Celebrating 2021-2022 ~ The Rotary Club of Bedford’s Successful Year
Now that the Rotary year 2021-2022 has ended, it is time to highlight some of the year’s accomplishments. Although the club hoped that the pandemic was finished the Delta variant and then Omicron forced us to pivot yet again. We are people of action though, and we found our way to keep going!
Letter to the Editor: A Plan for Willson Park
Willson Park is one of the first notable sights that visitors from Billerica/Chelmsford and Concord/Carlisle see when they enter Bedford. It also has an important history, dating back to at least the 19th of April, 1775. It presently shows nothing to reflect its importance. I join many others whom I have spoken with about how it is cared for. This is not to discredit the DPW but let’s face it—flower beds and landscaping, in general, are not their forte. They dutifully plant geraniums (spaced way too far apart in my humble opinion) and they mulch everything in sight, including the traffic sign post. But there is not enough time in their busy schedule to maintain the planting, deadheading the geraniums, etc.
Chamber of Commerce ~ Members and Prospective Members to Gather for Summer Social
The Bedford Chamber of Commerce will host a summer social for members and prospective members on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Minuteman Diner, 363 The Great Road. “It’s a networking event – a get-back-to-business kind of thing,” said Executive Director Peter Bagley. “I expect 50 to 60 folks.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Estate Transfers ~ July 15, 2022
Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 146 Dudley Road #146, a 6 room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1998:. Sold by 146 Dudley Road NT and Thomas Prendergast on 07/01/22 to Thomas E Prendergast RET and Thomas Prendergast for $258,000. 277 Carlisle Road,...
Official Assures No Local Impact When Amazon Acquires iRobot
Amazon will acquire Bedford-based iRobot in a definitive merger agreement announced by the two companies on Friday. A high-ranking corporate official, who asked to remain anonymous, later in the day expressed assurance that “there are no current plans that would have an impact on iRobot HQ that are a result of the proposed acquisition.”
New Recreation Director Calls Position “a Natural Fit”
A positive experience as a volunteer can provide the spark for a whole new career. Josh Smith, Bedford’s new Director of Recreation, began coaching in 2017 when his young daughters took an interest in basketball. He ended up starting the Arlington Basketball Club, a skills-and-drills program for children from kindergarten through eighth grade in their home town.
Part-Time Inspector Joins Town Health Staff
An experienced public health professional will be joining the Bedford Health Department as a part-time inspector, paid through a state grant. Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter introduced Ann Loree at Monday’s regular meeting of the Board of Health. Loree, a former health director in Westminster, will have...
Health Department Receives Test Kit Donation from Bedford Rotary Club
On July 20, 2022, the Bedford Health Department received 300 COVID-19 rapid antigen home test kits donated by the Rotary Club of Bedford. Danielle Williams and Julie Genova from the Bedford Health Department accepted the donation from Christine Pinney, from the Rotary Club of Bedford. This donation will assist the Town of Bedford in continuing to provide free COVID-19 test kits to Bedford Residents.
Select Board Votes 7.2 Percent Hike in Combined Water/Sewer Rate
The Select Board on July 12 approved a combined water and sewer rate increase of 7.2 percent for the fiscal year that began on July 1. The rate reflects a 10.8 percent rise in the water charge and 4.7 percent more for disposal into the sewer system. The financial impact on individual consumers depends on consumption.
An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale
A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
Planning Board Approves Site Plan Changes at 35 Crosby Drive
During its meeting on July 12, the Planning Board approved a site plan for a proposed life-science facility at 35 Crosby Drive, subject to determination of applicability by the Conservation Commission. The board reviewed proposed site-plan changes for the construction of a 160,000-square-foot facility and a parking structure. The board...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0