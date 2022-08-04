ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

OUTDOORS: Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only p

Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only permits are among the suggestions the state Department of Conservation is considering for increasing deer harvest, beginning in counties like Jefferson where chronic wasting disease has been detected. The suggested changes include increasing the number of antlerless deer permits available during the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
De Soto men hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Two De Soto men were injured Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 in south St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:05 p.m., Abraham J. Adams, 38, of Arnold was driving a 2002 Ford Escape north on the interstate at Butler Hill Road when the left side of the SUV was struck by the right side of another northbound vehicle while that driver was changing lanes. The patrol did not have information about the other vehicle or driver because that person drove away from the scene, the report said.
DE SOTO, MO
Eureka Police arrest driver with nearly four times legal blood-alcohol level

A 44-year-old O’Fallon man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was seen weaving between lanes on westbound I-44. He allegedly registered nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol level, Eureka Police reported. An officer was flagged down by a driver at about 10:50...
EUREKA, MO

