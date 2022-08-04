A handful of local kids spent last week working on their gardening skills. The Sprouts Summer Gardening Camp, started several years ago by former coordinator Christina Sargent, returned this year for students in grades three though six. Part of the week featured activities at the school and community garden started by the school district and U.S. Forest Service in 2010 and 2011. But the kids also had some trips off site. Joe Viechnicki caught up with coordinator Christine Slaght and some of the campers last week.

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO