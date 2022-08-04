ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. voters could face anti-abortion constitutional amendment like in Kentucky

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rofzN_0h5NwrOO00

Battle over Pa.'s anti-abortion constitutional amendment may spark more voters to the polls this Nov 02:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment to allow that state to prohibit all abortions, other states are considering similar measures.

As political editor Jon Delano explains, Pennsylvania voters could face the same issue next year.

Abortion rights supporters in Pennsylvania are worried about a proposed amendment not yet on the ballot.

"One dangerous thing," says Sue Frietsche, senior attorney with the Women's Law Project in Pittsburgh.

Frietsche says a proposed amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution would open the door for state lawmakers to outlaw all abortions at all times, including some contraceptives.

"The very people who are promoting this constitutional amendment think that many common forms of birth control and emergency contraception are abortifacients.  They think those things are abortions," says Frietsche.

The amendment, which passed the Republican-controlled legislature recently and must pass again next year to get on the ballot, says: "This Constitution does not grant the right to a taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion."

Its supporters say this is a response to a lawsuit, not yet decided by the state Supreme Court, brought by abortion rights groups who want abortions for the poor to be funded under Medicaid.

"We believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court might go even further and declare a constitutional right to an abortion under the Pennsylvania Constitution, so our only recourse is a constitutional amendment," says Maria Gallagher, the legislative director for the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.

Gallagher says the focus is abortion, not birth control.

Delano:  "When it comes to so-called abortifacients, this would have nothing to do with that, in your view?"

Gallagher:  "This simply addresses the issue of abortion.  It does not address the issue of contraception."

Abortion rights groups think the wording will allow state lawmakers to do otherwise.

"As we see in other states, the attacks won't stop with abortion care. It will continue into things like contraception care and to folks in the LGBTQI community," says Lindsey Mauldin, director of Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood PAC.

To get this amendment on the ballot, it has to pass the legislature next year.

That makes this November's election really key.

"This constitutional amendment will be voted on again in the next legislative session in January, so it's very important for folks to understand how important election to the General Assembly is," says Mauldin.

If more pro-choice candidates are elected this fall, says Mauldin, the constitutional amendment will die.  Gallagher agrees on that point.

"This November election is crucial in order to determine the status of the Pennsylvania House and Senate.  We have good solid pro-life majorities in both the Pennsylvania House and Senate, and we want those majorities to continue," says Gallagher.

If that happens, says Frietsche, not only will the amendment get on the ballot, but in the legislature, "They could pass every crazy anti-abortion thing that you have heard of.  We would look more like Texas. I would not be surprised if we saw a complete criminalization. We would have doctors going to jail."

Michael Geer with the Pennsylvania Family Institute, which supports this constitutional amendment, thinks abortion is one of several issues that voters will consider this November when half the state Senate and all 203 state representatives are up for election.

"Voter registration has been shifting in a conservative Republican direction because people are looking at the landscape – what's happening in Washington with the radical policies of the Biden administration on things like abortion," says Geer.

It's not clear yet whether this issue will draw more voters to the polls than usual – but you can count on both sides talking about it in the months ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqHK2_0h5NwrOO00
Proposed Pa. constitutional amendment draws fire from abortion rights advocates 02:31

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website

Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ron DeSantis to campaign for Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming to Pittsburgh next week.DeSantis is scheduled to visit western Pennsylvania to campaign for Doug Mastriano, a fellow Republican and candidate for governor of Pennsylvania.DeSantis will be here on Aug. 19 for the event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.If you'd like to get free tickets for the event, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
phl17.com

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants

Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Activists hold protest outside of State Senator Kim Ward's office over abortion ban support

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Activists were seen protesting outside of State Senator Kim Ward's office on Friday. The two community groups were outside in an effort to draw attention to her support of an abortion ban. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow voters to decide whether there is a right to an abortion in Pennsylvania. In a statement, Ward has said that regardless if it passes, abortion would remain legal. Organizers of the protest said Pennsylvanians who oppose an abortion ban must make their voices heard. "You can help by reaching out to Senator Kim Ward, her local office is right over here, she's the Senate Majority Leader here in [Pennsylvania], she has the power to address these issues and even shut it down," said Justin Blatney, co-organizer, Westmoreland Racial Social Justice. The proposed amendment would have to be passed in the next General Assembly session and be advertised prior to the spring 2023 elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Will Cut Corporate Tax Rate By 50%

In an effort to attract new businesses to the commonwealth, Pennsylvania plans to reduce its corporate tax rate by half. Currently, Pennsylvania's 9.99% Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate is the second highest in the nation. New changes have placed Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% tax rate, or approximately half its current rate. The CNIT rate reduction will make Pennsylvania the seventh lowest in the nation. Legislators are hopeful this bi-partisan effort will create a healthier, more competitive business environment to attract good-paying jobs into the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Issues#Voter Registration#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Women S Law Project#Republican#Medicaid
pahomepage.com

U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Oz makes stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the November election draws closer, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a few stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties. On Thursday, Oz made a stop at the Morrisons Cove Dairy Show in Martinsburg after visiting the Martinsburg Fire Hall. Oz’s visits focused on listening to what local farmers had to say about their struggles, especially as rising prices have taken a toll on a lot of Pennsylvanians.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man accused of sending feces to lawmakers around the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio's 25 Republican state senators in early July.Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator on Friday. Steinle is charged with sending "injurious articles as nonmailable," violating a federal law that prohibits mailing certain things, including hazardous material, according to court records.The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum prison sentence of one year and a $100,000 fine. A message seeking comment was left with Steinle's lawyer.The feces mailed...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy