ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas' Steve Sarkisian Reveals What He Learned From Rams Coach Sean McVay

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Frulo_0h5NwkSX00

Sarkisian is looking for some championship-winning influence after a 5-7 season.

Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian said Tuesday that he wanted to spend most of his time in Austin during the summer months, aiming to build his team back up after a disappointing 5-7 record last season during his first year on the job.

“The path in which we’ve taken was not the chosen one,” Sarkisian said in May week the Houston Touchdown Club. “Five-and-seven is 5-7. That sucks. I’ll call it like it is.”

But when Sarkisian wasn't in Austin, he was making the most of his time elsewhere. It was revealed in May that the Southern California native made a trip to his home state to attend OTAs for the Los Angeles Rams.

And on Tuesday, as the Longhorns made preparations for their first fall practice in full pads, Sarkisian shared some of what he learned during his time with the Super Bowl champs and coach Sean McVay.

"I had a great opportunity to really just kinda spend a day with them and watch them practice and watch how (McVay) interacted with his players. I think one thing that Coach McVay does a fantastic job of - he's got a brilliant mind, I mean this guy is a very forward-thinker from an offensive perspective - but he's very in tune with defense, special teams, and he's got really good rapport with the players and the staff in his organization."

Sarkisian admitted that he wasn't traveling to LA to necessarily learn anything new, but to relearn and "reinforce" the philosophies that he wants to continue to establish at Texas.

"I don't know necessarily that I learned (anything) new, but I did think it for me is was kinda reinforce a lot of the things that I believe in," I'm a relationship-driven guy, I like to have a great relationship with the people I interact with on a daily basis. And there's some coaches that don't operate that way. They operate more in the Eiffel Tower. They're almost untouchable, but that's not me."

Sarkisian called out, though indirectly, many of the "all-about-me" coaching approaches that often fail to work. Watching McVay and the Rams gave him a healthy reminder that what he and the Longhorns are doing is a step in the right direction, just as long as they don't let up.

"All of a sudden, your record can tell you that your way doesn't work anymore and then you go see the Super Bowl champs and you watch how that head coach interacted with the people in his organization," Sarkisian said. "It just kinda reinforced to me, hey, my way can work too, it fits my personality. We just have to stay the course and continue to build the way that we're building."

The Longhorns open up the 2022 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The Rams' season begins just a few days later with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium to kickoff the 2022 NFL season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns Football#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#Rams Coach#Houston Touchdown Club#Otas#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy